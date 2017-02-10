Shannon Beador’s Fat Farm Stay Aids Abused Children: Full Circle For ‘RHOC’ Mom?

Shannon Beador has admitted to gaining some weight over the past year, partially due to all the stress she has been under. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon struggled to deal with Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, and she was shocked to learn that Vicki was spreading rumors about her marriage. In addition, Beador decided to downsize her home and she had to pack everything up and move into a rental home before finding something new. During this time, she gained a few extra pounds and she decided to go to a fat farm to shed the weight.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now revealing that things are going quite well for her at this fat camp and she’s shedding the weight. Apparently, Beador had gained some weight over the past eight months, and she has already lost five pounds after staying at this farm. But Shannon Beador is staying put at the farm because a portion of the money she’s paid to go to the farm helps children, who are victims of abuse. And as Real Housewives of Orange County viewers remember, abuse was a theme in Shannon’s story last season.

Grateful and blessed to be @thegoldendoor #healthyeating #exercise #meditation #nomakeup #gettingclarity #season12 A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30am PST

“I continue to be in awe The Golden Door! I found out this week that proceeds from their resort and products go to causes that help abused children which is amazing! I have gained an incredible amount of weight in the last 8 months, and not only did I lose 5 pounds (and inches!) here, I learned how to take care of my skin. I have never used masques at home, but I am now in love with the Golden Peel-A-Way Masque and my skin feels wonderful! The Golden Door just started selling their products on HSN so you can get a little piece of this paradise and help children in need at the same time! I wish that everyone could come to this place. It is magical,” Shannon Beador revealed on Instagram this week, sharing that her stay at the supposed fat camp is helping her in various ways.

It’s very interesting that Shannon Beador is now learning that the fat farm she’s checked into helps children who are victims of abuse. Last year on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki made the claims that she had evidence that David Beador had hit Shannon. This information surfaced around the time that the reunion special was filmed for the show, and several reports surfaced about an incident that happened years ago. The report didn’t say that David had hit Shannon Beador, but did reveal that she had bruises. Beador defended her husband, saying that she had fallen and he had helped her get back up again.

While Shannon isn’t motivated to shed the weight by exercising, she could be motivated to get fit knowing that she’s helping abused children. Shannon Beador has denied being a victim of abuse and there’s no evidence that David is an abusive man. There has never been any stories or rumors about David getting violent or aggressive with the couple’s three daughters either.

Family outing last night. ????Had dinner and saw the amazing A Dog's Purpose. ???? One of the best movies we have all seen in a long time! ???? Hugged Archie when we got home! ????❤️ A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:00am PST

According to Radar Online, Shannon Beador decided to check into the fat farm as part of her storyline on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The girls are rumored to start filming soon, so Shannon may either go to the farm to shed the weight and make it part of her story line or shed the weight before the show begins filming.

What do you think of Shannon Beador being at a fat farm? Do you think it is a full circle with the proceeds of her stay going to abused children?

[Featured Image by Lily Lawrence/Getty Images for Mediaplacement]