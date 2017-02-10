Tamra Judge Divorce Pains: ‘RHOC’ Star Opens Up About Painful Split

Tamra Judge got married to Eddie Judge a few years ago after going through a painful divorce from Simon Barney. Even though Tamra had divorced him and moved out from their marital home during the hiatus from The Real Housewives of Orange County, she couldn’t escape the drama that was to follow from the divorce. They share several children together and the divorce has caused some painful relationship troubles, including a strained relationship between Tamra and her daughter Sidney. But when Tamra recently opened up about a divorce on Instagram, she wasn’t talking about her divorce from Simon.

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now reflecting on how her parents’ divorce changed her during her childhood. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra has featured her mother, who felt very insecure after her divorce from her husband. Judge has revealed that the divorce was painful and to get her mother’s confidence back, she paid for her plastic surgery.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful sassy niece @kasey_raeee #18 ????????#Ava&Kasey A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:30am PST

In addition, Tamra helped her mother find some new dates. Even though Tamra Judge may not have found the perfect match for her mother on various dating sites, it sounds like her mother has found someone new after the divorce. But Tamra has never really talked about her father and she recently opened up about their relationship these days.

“My dad just posted this pic from Saint Thomas and it warmed my heart. I look at his beautiful face and it brings (happy) tears to my eyes. He was the first man that I ever loved. I am so grateful for him. Things were not always perfect with us. (Divorce does some horrible things to families). And I can’t imagine not having him in my life. He turns 70 this year and I can’t help but think most of those wrinkles are from us kids. I love you Dad for all that you do and all that you are #Family #Frank #Pops,” Tamra Judge revealed in an Instagram post, where she opened up about her parents’ divorce that affected her.

It sounds like her parents’ divorce was very painful for her. Of course, Tamra has been divorced herself in the public eye and she was previously married when she was very young. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge opened up about her first divorce and she also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts as she was now a single young mother. But these days, she has survived several divorces; both her own and her parents’ split.

“Divorces are never easy but as you get older you can somewhat understand it a little better and know that life is too short & to just love what we got, it is what it is,” one person replied to Tamra Judge, who was clearly very proud of how her father managed to move on from the divorce he went through himself.

Of course, some people thought that Judge’s relationship with Eddie Judge was over last season when Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd kept talking about possible gay rumors that were circulating about Eddie. Tamra learned that her co-stars were talking about him possibly being gay and she was furious. Of course, Judge defended her husband on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she eventually ended her relationship with Vicki because of these rumors. As a real friend, she didn’t think that Gunvalson should have talked about these rumors. But they didn’t result in a divorce.

What do you think of Tamra Judge’s post about her father and his divorce from her mother? Are you surprised that she still has a great relationship with her parents after they split?

