Jax Taylor Girlfriend: Why ‘Pump Rules’ Star Is So Demanding With His Woman

Jax Taylor has often said and done things that don’t sit well with his Vanderpump Rules co-stars. While the guys who film the show with him can only laugh at his mistakes and his horrible behavior, the women on the show are often disgusted with his behavior, his cheating, and even his demanding ways. Many of his friends say that Brittany Cartwright is the one lady who has changed him completely, as she managed to keep him from his cheating ways. And it sounds like he has even slowed down with the partying. However, he still has some strong demands and some people think that he’s putting too much pressure on Brittany.

According to a new Bravo report, Jax Taylor is now explaining why it is so important for him to get Brittany to make him a turkey sandwich. It’s something that has been brought up several times and fans don’t really understand why it’s so important for him to get a turkey sandwich once in a while. And while he complains that Brittany isn’t making him a sandwich, the crew at Bravo decided to give him a turkey sandwich and it sounds like he really appreciated it.

“See Brittany? They made me a turkey sandwich,” Jax Taylor told his girlfriend while they were visiting Bravo recently, adding about the sandwich, “This is one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever tasted. It’s delicious.”

Over the past year, many of Jax Taylor’s co-stars have praised Brittany for everything she has done for Taylor in his life. When fans first met him on Vanderpump Rules, he was cheating on his girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, and he was lying about his cheating. He also tried to ruin his friends’ relationships, including breaking up Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute, and he has also tried to break up Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

And despite changing his ways a little, Jax can’t stop some of the drama. When this season of Vanderpump Rules started, he revealed that he had walked in on Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright making out. He stated that Kristen had performed oral sex on Brittany, which would mean that she was cheating on Jax. Rather than address this issue in private, Taylor kept talking about it in public and people were confused about him spreading rumors about his own girlfriend. However, he still managed to get Cartwright to make him a sandwich.

“It was great. I love it,” Jax Taylor explained when he learned that Brittany had finally made him a turkey sandwich, something he had asked of her for a long time, according to Bravo.

For many, Jax was being rude considering he kept asking her for a sandwich. Some female fans were angry because they felt he was trying to push her into a domestic role, whereas he saw the request as a sign of her showing him appreciation. And that’s all he wants.

“I felt like in my relationship, I do a lot of things. I do a lot of things for her. And I’m happy to do a lot of things for her. I enjoy it. I was just like, once in a while, it’d be nice to come home after doing all these things for you if I could have a turkey sandwich,” Jax Taylor explains to Bravo about why he just wants to get some appreciation back, adding, “I just want to be appreciated once in a while.”

What do you think of Jax Taylor’s request for a turkey sandwich? Do you think it is innocent or do you think he’s trying to push her into a role she doesn’t want?

