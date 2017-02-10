Sticking Out! Amanda Holden Joins In The Latest Trend Of Going Braless

As a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda Holden has proved that she has got quite the talent for being surprising and daring. This fact was on full display when she appeared for BGT auditions in Manchester braless! While wearing a pink midi dress, the television personality must have surprised onlookers and probably made it hard for those auditioning to concentrate!

Double trouble @bgt #manchester. A fun filled first day of auditions ???? A photo posted by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Whether it was intentional or not for Amanda Holden to go braless cannot be determined, but the fact is that the dress helped her stand out. Boasting layers of ruffled scalloped lace, the pink dress stuck to Amanda’s figure as if it were her second skin. Later, she put on a matching jacket and when she found herself on the red carpet with onlookers baying for her attention, she flaunted her assets by getting the jacket out of the way by placing her left hand on her hip!

Dressing to impress as Amanda Holden goes braless

The 45-year-old television personality also flashed a part of her thighs as her pink dress featured an underlay of a racy slashed detail that was asymmetrically placed. To boost her height,the former actress also wore thin-strap heels that matched the color of her dress. Dazzling jewels accessorized her outfit to the adoration of many who lined the red carpet for the Manchester auditions.

As for makeup, the mother of three highlighted her plump out with some lip gloss while her eyes were drawn out with eyeliner.

Amanda was accompanied on the red carpet by her fellow judge, the 38-year-old Alesha Dixon. Alesha looked just as stunning as her co-judge while wearing a thigh-skimming multi-colored knitted dress that accentuated her figure. The ‘not-suitable-for-bending-in’ knitted dress also allowed the former Miss Teeqstar her to show off her fabulous long legs.

But unlike the bra-less Amanda, Alesha remembered to put on her lingerie as was revealed through her thin-knitted dress.

The butt of jokes

The two who arrived in a vintage car in which Amanda was driving had some fun on the red carpet when Amanda appeared to grab Alesha’s bum. However, it was not clear whether Amanda’s actions were motivated by the desire to draw the attention of the onlookers to the well-shaped posterior or to shield Alesha’s modesty since her thin-knitted dress was flashing her knickers. Whatever it was, it was a display of yet more talents of the talent judge!

The Manchester auditions of the Britain’s Got Talent comes amidst a row in which a serial prankster, Simon Bradkin, released a documentary in which he claims that the talent show is faked, manipulated and that contestants don’t need to have talent.

For his documentary, the prankster actually auditioned for the show early last year and even got selected to appear before the main judges – Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Williams and Simon Cowell. His Talent was rapping and he dressed up as an Orthodox Jewish man who went by the name of Steven Goldblatt. What everyone didn’t know then was that during the eight-hour audition process he was secretly recording himself for the documentary titled Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer which is set to air on Channel 4.

Reality check

In his criticism of theshow, the prankster seemed to be questioning the ‘reality’ of reality shows.

“This show sets itself up as a pure, simple, innocent talent show. I don’t think it’s that. It is contrived, manipulative and you don’t need to have talent. Shortly before I went in front of the judges I was advised what to say and how to present my act. A lot is recreated and manipulated. My arrival, registration and leaving were all staged,” said the prankster.

However, a spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent has refuted the claims made by the legendary prankster who is known mostly for his comedic character Lee Nelson.

“It is not unusual for ‘Britain’s Got Talent‘ to work with acts to ensure their performances are suitable for family viewing,” they told MailOnline. On this occasion Simon Brodkin auditioned with a rap containing material we were concerned may cause offence. We subsequently found out that Simon Brodkin is a ‘comedian’ and hoaxer who promotes his act by deceiving people. It is untrue to suggest that ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ manipulated Simon’s act,” the spokesperson told MailOnline.

The prankster has previously pulled similar stunts on a diverse set of public personalities including the former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter and the U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Though it is not clear when Amanda Holden and her co-judges will finish the countrywide auditions for Britain’s Got Talent, the show is set to start airing in spring.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]