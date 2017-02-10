Is Justin Bieber Trying To Win Back Selena Gomez? Her Mom May Not Be Happy

Selena Gomez is currently dating The Weeknd, but does her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, want to get back together with her?

Weeks after Justin Bieber dissed his fellow musician by saying his music was “whack,” a report has suggested that the “Cold Water” singer may be attempting to lure Selena Gomez back to him with a shirtless selfie on his recently re-booted Instagram page.

On February 9, Life & Style magazine revealed that Justin Bieber had returned to social media after a 6-month hiatus, which began after his highly-publicized feud with Selena Gomez. The outlet also pointed out that the timing of Bieber’s return couldn’t have come at a more perfect time and claimed Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd was “in trouble.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in Santa Monica, California one month ago and have been seen together in Los Angeles and Italy in the weeks since.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and have kept in touch for years. In fact, less than one year ago, Selena Gomez was seen in the audience at one of her ex-boyfriend’s Purpose World Tour shows. Although they weren’t dating at the time, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had hinted at the possibility of a reunion when they engaged in a flirty exchange on Instagram days prior to her concert visit.

Following Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s Instagram flirtation, rumors linked Bieber to a number of other women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Nicola Peltz, and in August of last year, he went public with Sofia Richie.

After Bieber and Richie’s debut, the singer was met with tons of backlash from fans who didn’t approve of his relationship with the then-17-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie. In response, Bieber threatened to make his Instagram account private and shortly thereafter, Selena Gomez fired back at him, claiming he shouldn’t be sharing his private life with Richie online.

“If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only,” Selena Gomez wrote, via Time. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.”

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way,” Bieber responded. “Sad. All love.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber feuded back and forth for a while and throughout their dispute, many allegations were made. In addition to Justin Bieber claiming Selena Gomez was using him for attention, Gomez accused Bieber of cheating on her. In turn, Bieber too suggested there was cheating involved during their romance years ago and named Zayn Malik in his allegations.

If Justin Bieber was able to win Selena Gomez back, one person who would reportedly not be thrilled with the news is Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy. As the magazine’s report explained, Teefy feels that Bieber has had a negative impact on her daughter.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez went public with her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks in late August of last year, weeks after her fight with Bieber, and a short while later, Us Weekly claimed the singer and actress had checked into a treatment center outside of Nashville, Tennessee, to address her mental health concerns.

