Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Flaunt The New Beauty And The Big Boss Look

Fashions fade, but style in eternal. Looks like Hallyu A-listers Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo live by this adage.

The Beauty and the Big Boss have once again grabbed the global headlines.

While Song Joong-ki unmasked an array of men’s outfits for TOPTEN, Song Hye-kyo stunned the world by flaunting an assortment of round-the-year wardrobe basics by Esprit.

A travel enthusiast, Song Hye-kyo has always loved beaches. This fondness for the deep blue waters is visibly evident in what she wears. “Whenever I wear navy blue and white, the nautical vibes make me want to take a break by the sea.”

As blatant in her fan meets and public appearances, white has always been Song Hye-kyo’s favorite color. Come summer, you will be seeing Song Hye-kyo sporting more of Esprit’s white hues. “I love pairing playful prints with white basics for a fun yet laid-back summer style,” the actress said.

“When it comes to layering in the warmer months, I stick to lightweight jackets and cardigans. My favorite way to add a feminine touch to any outfit is picking pieces in soft, blush tones,” said Song Hye-kyo.

The Curious Case Of Song Joong-ki’s Mystery Kid

Song Joong-ki, who finished filming Battleship Island, has now trained his sights on representing good brands that create strong personalities.

At the recent TOPTEN photoshoot, Song Joong-ki stole hearts by wearing hooded t-shirts in shades of blue and grey. Song Joong-ki’s photograph with a cherubic kid, who imitates Song Joong-ki’s fashion sense, has gone viral on social media.

In fact, this photograph of the kid with Song Joong-ki led to speculations about his marriage with Song Hye-kyo, who too had posed with a baby girl in her Instagram post a few days ago.

According to a report by Inquisitr, TOPTEN sales grew by 12 percent after the handsome Song Joong-ki appeared in their advertisements.

The baby-faced actor is adored by fans around the world, but Song Joong-ki says he worries about getting older, according to a report by Sunny Town.

“Looks are important, I am afraid that my face will lose its charm as I grow older. That’s why rather than good looks, I want to focus on my acting skills. Acting is what makes you able to go beyond your looks,” said Song Joong-ki.

SongSong Reunion Soon?

There has been no official announcement yet, but the word on social media is that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might reunite this month.

According to Inquisitr, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might end up meeting for the first anniversary celebrations of Descendants of the Sun, if at all there is one.

The military romance Descendants of the Sun started airing on KBS2 from February 24 to April 14, 2016. The 16-episode series was a great hit among fans across the world.

It’s been almost a year since the curtains came down on this K-drama, but neither the fans nor the cast of this Korean mini-series have gotten over the fact that the show has come to a close.

If the rumors are to be believed, fans will get to see Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun next year.

Although the agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo denied reports that the couple is dating, the rumors that the couple is in a relationship resurfaced on December 31, after the KBS Awards gala.

Perhaps Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will be meeting more than once this month. Let’s not forget Valentine’s Day is around the corner.

[Featured Image By Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]