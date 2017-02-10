Melissa Joan Hart Wants Baby No. Four, But Her Husband Doesn’t

Melissa Joan Hart wants everybody to know that she loves her job just as much as she loves motherhood, according to Rare. The 40-year-old actress, whose acting career has spanned more than three decades, wants baby No. 4 but she’s not planning on stopping work either.

Congrats @nbcsvu on your 400th episode airing tonight! I’m honored to have been a guest star season 9 episode 3 along ur amazing run #SVU400 pic.twitter.com/fzSMNzInMr — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) February 8, 2017

Melissa Joan Hart has had at least a few iconic roles throughout her long career. Many viewers may remember her from such shows as Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Most recently, the actress has won over the hearts of ABC viewers on Melissa and Joey.

It’s been a long journey for Melissa Joan Hart, and apparently the actress has enjoyed every second of it. The actress may have three children, but all the hustle at home doesn’t make her less energetic or enthusiastic about work.

In her recent interview with Rare, Melissa Joan Hart shared her plans for the future and spoke about her favorite memories on set. Answering the question, the 40-year-old mother-of-three said she will “never forget” the pilot episode of Melissa and Joey, and in particular the scene where her co-star Joey Lawrence comes to the door and she says, “Oh, gross.”

“It was just the moment of setting up the relationship between the two characters, as two people who just don’t like each other but end up needing each other — that set the tone for the entire series.”

But Melissa Joan Hart admits that her favorite memories about work come mostly from what happens behind the scenes. Declaring love for physical comedy, the actress says she has been privileged to work with “some amazing people” both in front and behind the camera.

Melissa Joan Hart probably wouldn’t be where she is now if it wasn’t for her mother, Paula Hart, who Melissa says has had a big impact and influence on her life. In addition to helping her cope with private life struggles, Paula also helped her daughter succeed in her career.

Melissa Joan Hart’s mom has been the “biggest champion” of the actress’ career, she admits, adding that her mom is also her role model. The actress revealed that her mom has been her manager and helped her produce Sabrina The Teenage Witch as well as Melissa & Joey.

Here’s the #1 carb habit Melissa Joan Hart followed to lose 40 pounds: https://t.co/WC5BFCVGQ5 pic.twitter.com/ubu3Tm2nqb — Eat This, Not That! (@EatThisNotThat) January 30, 2017

When asked about plans for future and if her fans are going to see her in new projects anytime soon, Melissa Joan Hart teased that she’s working on “some upcoming projects” without spilling the beans about those mysterious projects.

Melissa Joan Hart did say, however, that she’s “super excited” about her new projects. But working on new projects isn’t the only thing that is going to keep the actress busy next few months.

In what seems like a very tough task, Melissa Joan Hart is trying to persuade her husband, Mark Wilkerson, to have a fourth child, according to Closer Weekly. Hart, who delivered her third child, son Tucker, more than four years ago, wants baby No. 4 now!

In her exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she has a baby on her mind, while her husband isn’t exactly excited about the idea. The actress and husband Wilkerson share three sons: 11-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Braydon, and four-year-old Tucker.

Melissa Joan Hart admits she wants to have a fourth baby, but her husband, whom she married back in 2003, isn’t ready just yet.

“I’d like to have a fourth, but as my husband says, ‘We’re at capacity!’.”

Actress Melissa Joan Hart shares her secrets to being a working mom in Hollywood https://t.co/xSjtK44Emu pic.twitter.com/yIx2mXwNrI — Rare (@Rare) January 28, 2017

Interestingly, Hollywood medium Tyler Henry recently predicted that Melissa Joan Hart would have a fourth child in the future after connecting with Hart’s deceased grandmother.

