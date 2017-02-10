Jennifer Lawrence Talks Awkward Sex Scenes, Relationship With Director Verified?

Jennifer Lawrence is never shy about speaking her mind. Whether she’s sharing her thoughts on political issues, such as Trump’s controversial win in the recent presidential election, or simply sharing witty accounts of her time on set with co-stars, Lawrence does not hold back.

The beauty has been promoting the film Passengers over the past couple of months with co-star Chris Pratt. The two actors have become known for their silly antics and pranks. In her most recent interview, Jen sat down with Xpose to talk uncomfortable sex scenes and other facts about the experience working with Pratt. In addition, Lawrence shared that she simply is drawn to the science fiction genre of film. The publication notes the star’s words on the subject.

“I love the sci-fi genre, so I was already interested. When you’re reading a script you can’t see the special effects or the big, epic sets. All you have is this very intimate and human tale between two people.”

As noted, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have great onscreen chemistry, which led to the pair being able to act out the more intimate scenes with more ease, despite there still being the usual discomfort that accompanies scenes of this nature. This was actually Jen’s first sex scene and she shared her view in hindsight of filming the steamy clip with Chris.

“It was my first love scene, so it was daunting. Of course, when you get started it’s awkward and funny. In the lead up to it you think ‘Oh no, is it going to be too sexy?’ and then when you’re there, there are 15 camera guys and us in our weird outfits.”

In the film, Jen plays Aurora, while Chris plays Jim, as two passengers who are traveling on a star ship adventuring towards a new planet. Jen and Chris’ natural chemistry translates to their characters and onscreen performance.

As for the chemistry, Jen has found in her day-to-day, the star had been recently rumored to be in a romance with director Darren Aronofsky. Rumors are apparently true and the beauty, who had found having a relationship a bit difficult in her early twenties, has found love with the director of a film within which Jen stars, Mother.

A source spoke about the bond Jen and Darren share, and how their relationship is taking off.

“Aronofsky’s dad has had some medical issues, and she is very supportive and has even visited him in the hospital. She seems very comfy with his family.”

As the publication relays, it certainly seems that Lawrence and Aronofsky are getting serious, and the pair will likely be spending lots of time together in the public eye seeing as they will be jointly promoting the movie that was filmed in Montreal over a number of months last year.

New details and release date surface for Darren Aronofsky mystery starring Jennifer Lawrence https://t.co/ZT1BoPEy1v — The Independent (@Independent) February 8, 2017

Although Jen is mainly an actress who displays her bubbly, witty and carefree side, the intelligent and talented star is also sure to speak her piece on issues she feels strongly about. Most recently, unsurprisingly, Lawrence was sure to comment on the controversial move by President Trump to put an immigration ban in place restricting travel of individuals attempting to enter the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Brietbart shares Jen’s response to news of this ban, which has not been well-received by many U.S. citizens or by those in the global community.

“My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families. I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way,” she wrote. “It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality. I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]