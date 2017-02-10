Rosie O’Donnell Morphs Into Steve Bannon In New Twitter Profile Photo

Rosie O’Donnell’s highly anticipated turn as Trump right-hand man Steve Bannon on SNL could be getting closer to reality. On Thursday, the comedian and television personality changed her Twitter profile photo into one of a Photoshopped image of her face on Bannon’s head, and people promptly went nuts.

A thing happened in court but also, this is @Rosie O'Donnell's profile pic currently. I am on the floor. Come resuscitate me. pic.twitter.com/KWzfcdQPjT — Graeme Crews (@GraemeCrews) February 10, 2017

Earlier this week, O’Donnell wrote that she is available and willing to serve after she was tagged in a tweet suggesting that she should impersonate Bannon on Saturday Night Live. The former host of The View said that she would need a few days to prepare for the role but that she is ready to take on the task.

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Bannon is the former publisher of the far-right news and opinion website Breitbart News. He was the chief executive officer of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and now serves as the Assistant to the President and Chief Strategist in the current administration. Bannon has been called a racist and a white nationalist, though he and the President have both denied that he is either.

In January, Bannon’s appointment into the National Security Council drew sharp criticism from members of previous administrations. Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice called the move “stone cold crazy.”

Now, it looks as though Bannon will be the next member of the administration to get the SNL treatment. Last week, Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy spiced things up as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a sketch that became an instant SNL classic. If her new Twitter profile is any indication, O’Donnell, Trump’s old Twitter arch-nemesis, may be getting ready to portray Bannon in an upcoming SNL episode.

The whole world is holding it's collective breath to see if Rosie portrays Bannon more as psychotic or satanic on SNL pic.twitter.com/LbK93bfg3V — Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) February 9, 2017

But even if a Rosie O’Donnell impersonation of Steve Bannon doesn’t happen, fans have noted that just the thought of it could be keeping Bannon and his boss on edge, especially after McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer reportedly displeased the President and almost cost the White House Press Secretary his job.

@SherriKuczeryk @Rosie would be the BEST EVER if you do it, but 2nd best to make him think you're going to. — Melissa (@justagirl422) February 10, 2017

O’Donnell took a jab at Trump and his confidante in a recent tweet, in which she painted a picture of the two watching the sketch comedy show while “cuddled together.”

“my thoughts exactly — u know they watch it — cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom — eating fast food — tweeting #love”

Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump have been locked in an ongoing feud since at least 2006, after the former criticized the latter’s multiple marriages and alleged affairs. The television personality also mocked the newly elected President’s bankruptcies and said that he “annoys [her] on a multitude of levels.”

Nearly a decade after this public slight, Trump took the opportunity to lambast O’Donnell during a Republican presidential debate. In August 2015, Fox News Channel’s Megyn Kelly asked Trump about comments he made in which he referred to women as “slobs” and “fat pigs.” At this, he raised a finger and interrupted the moderator, saying, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

O’Donnell’s Bannon impersonation has yet to be confirmed, but those critical of the Commander-in-Chief and his administration are already looking forward to how the President will react to the sketch. As filmmaker and political activist Michael Moore has pointed out, it could be an “Army of Comedy” that eventually brings Trump down. This week, Moore said that he believes McCarthy’s impersonation of Spicer has ended the latter’s career, comparing it to what comedians Chevy Chase and Tina Fey did with their portrayals of former President Gerald Ford and Sarah Palin, respectively.

Once ChevyChase mimicked Pres Gerald Ford w/his pratfalls, Ford's re-election was over. Tina Fey destroyed Sarah Palin. Now Sean Spicer #SNL — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 7, 2017

Still, Alec Baldwin has been doing his Donald Trump impersonation on SNL since October, and the President is still in the White House. Baldwin will reprise his role as the sitting President on Saturday night’s SNL broadcast, which could mark the debut of Rosie O’Donnell’s Bannon impersonation.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]