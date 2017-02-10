Did Lady Gaga Get Some Surgical Work Done?

Lady Gaga was spotted exiting Epione a Kardashian skin care and cosmetic surgery salon favorite. The star was unusually coy when covering her face as she left in her Tommy Hilfiger outfit.

The designer himself during his Tommyland Fashion Show recently praised her highly by bowing before her on one knee.

Bad Romance was seen at front row as she came out to support Gigi Hadid as it showcased her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyxGigi spring 2017.

Gaga wore her hair in a ponytail and had accessorized her eyebrows in a similar fashion to her Super Bowl embellishments.

Lady Gaga shoves off the haters

The thirty-year-old musician impressed all during her dream come true performance at the Super Bowl halftime performance. Unfortunately, during her performance she also attracted a few haters who discussed her body.

Gaga experienced body shaming and critics from Internet trolls as well as the younger half of the duo Dolce & Gabbana, Stefano Gabbana. Her body was analyzed and oddly discussed rather than focusing on her performance. The outfit that sparked the body conversation was her sparkling crop top and short underwear style shorts

The designer had not originally publicized his thoughts but still took to his Instagram account to admit that he had criticized the singer at first but realized that he was wrong in doing so. He shared an image of Lady Gaga’s midriff alongside with the caption.

Lady Gaga a star who is not one to keep silent when she knows something isn’t right fought back by posting a photo of herself along with her dancers with a caption that said,

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do.’

The picture has garnered over a million likes with many of her fans supporting her with some even asking for an explanation as to how she’s overweight.

This isn’t the first time the star has experienced such critics. She has addressed this in the past by talking about her eating disorders and that she has dealt with haters before. She took to Instagram again after her tour in 2014 when she experienced hatred again and shared a picture of herself captioning it, “curvy and proud” along with a pig emoji.

Curvy and Proud ???? A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jul 21, 2014 at 4:09pm PDT

Aside from the hatred, Gaga announced her new world tour and for her album, Joanne which is slated to begin in August in North America and then continue on to Europe in September.

She will also appear on Emmy award winning competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race this March. Logo TV announced that the star who has long been anticipated to appear shall make her appearance during the Season 9 premier promising that this would be one of the most jaw-dropping moments on the show.

Lady Gaga’s New Love

Despite having a busy schedule, Lady Gaga apparently has time for love as well. The “Bad Romance” singer was linked to her talent agent Christian Carino. The two sparked rumors when he kissed her cheek before her coveted Super Bowl performance.

Ryan Seacrest interviewed Gaga who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney about her love life and she blushed while neither denying nor confirming her new status as taken.

“I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan,” she said.

The star split up with the actor of five years in July last year due to schedules and long distances. She urged their fans on her Instagram to root them on despite going their separate ways.

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

However, E! News confirmed that the singer was indeed taken.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]