Is Bray Wyatt Teasing WWE Championship Win With New Interview?

Rumors have suggested that Bray Wyatt would be winning the WWE Championship at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That would be in order for him to feud with erstwhile ally and Royal Rumble match winner Randy Orton and fight him with the title on the line at WrestleMania 33. These are all rumors at this point, but in a new interview, the “Eater of Worlds” may have hinted at what could be his first main event title — and his first singles championship — in his WWE career.

Even before this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, talk had been circulating about Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match and earning himself a title shot and main event spot at WrestleMania 33. Three days before the Rumble, Cageside Seats reported on that possibility, adding that that would also require Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Wyatt is scheduled on Sunday to take on WWE Champion John Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Baron Corbin in the titular Elimination Chamber match, a six-man elimination match where the competitors enter one-by-one in five-minute intervals.

Currently, Wyatt and Orton have maintained their alliance as the last two remnants of the Wyatt Family stable, following Luke Harper’s recent exit and subsequent face turn. Orton will be taking on Harper on Sunday in a singles match at Elimination Chamber, and is clearly a heel at this point. As for Bray, he spoke to USA TODAY‘s For The Win on Thursday, and expressed confidence that he will win it all at Elimination Chamber, and beat five other men to become a first-time WWE Champion.

“I am going to take this opportunity and bust through the ceiling,” said Wyatt. “I’m going to show the world that I have finally arrived.”

Although Bray Wyatt oftentimes speaks partly or fully in character when being interviewed outside the ring, there seemed to be a hint of legitimate frustration last year, when he said on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast that WWE “doesn’t know how to use” the Wyatt Family. According to Wrestling Inc.‘s transcript of the Sam Roberts interview, Wyatt said that his faction was so “different” from other characters in WWE at the time his Family debuted in 2013, that WWE didn’t know how to take advantage of their odd promos and unusual athleticism for big men.

That made some of his other comments to For the Win‘s Josh Barnett rather interesting, and probably a sign that Bray Wyatt may become a WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber. Barnett asked Wyatt if he still feels the same way about WWE as he did last year, and it seems that Bray has changed his tune since then, saying that dealing with his past issues helped make him a “better person.”

“I had those issues (with WWE) and those issues have been moments that made me a better person. That’s the reality of the situation. I am going to headline WrestleMania, and I don’t care who knows it or who’s afraid of it. That’s what it’s going to be.”

As he looked forward to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Wyatt also shared his thoughts on his fellow competitors in the six-man Elimination Chamber match, particularly John Cena, who said that he and AJ Styles are “on a different level” than the other four men booked in the match, Bray included.

“I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline WrestleMania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

At the rate things are going, it may only be a matter of time before he makes it to WWE’s top echelon. But for that to happen, Bray Wyatt may have to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, and there are a lot of signs pointing to all of that happening on Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

[Featured Image by WWE]