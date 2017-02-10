Selena Gomez One-Upped By Pregnant Beyoncé

Selena Gomez is not the Instagram Likes queen anymore, according to E! Online. Beyoncé and her incredible pregnancy announcement (which she did via Instagram) just broke Gomez’s record for the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

Last Wednesday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share the exciting announcement that she’s pregnant with twins. The media and social media went crazy (understandably) and the Beyhive to this day can’t stop generating all the likes and comments, earning the “Formation” singer the Queen of Instagram title.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Selena Gomez had held the record for the most liked Instagram photo of all time for nearly seven months (the photo of Gomez sipping on Coca-Cola broke the record in July, 2016). In fact, it took Beyoncé less than eight hours to break Gomez’s record.

The record-breaking Instagram photo, which has so far been liked 10.1 million times and has gathered more than 487,000 comments, features a lingerie-clad Beyoncé touching her adorable baby bump.

Selena Gomez, who boasts more Instagram followers than Bey (108m vs. 93m), still has chances to get her title back (that is, of course, if her followers keep pressing the Like button). Although the chances are rather vague, the photo of Gomez advertising Coca-Cola actively started generating new likes ever since Bey broke the record.

The snap of Selena Gomez sipping on a Coke has 6.4 million likes (3.4m to go to grab the title back!). Last summer, Gomez managed to throw off the Instagram throne the previous most-liked photo posted by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

But Selena Gomez has an exciting Instagram announcement of her own, according to ET Online. The “Same Old Love” singer teased her fans with teasers of what could be a track from her highly-anticipated third studio album.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram stories on Friday to post snippets of her new song. And all the likes and comments came rolling in, with Gomez fandom sharing the teasers on social media.

In the song, Selena Gomez, who’s currently dating singer The Weeknd, sings about young love when she and her love partner were “back at 17.”

“I had a dream, we were back at 17. Summer nights and liberties. Never growing up.”

Selena Gomez’s new song will reportedly be titled “It Ain’t Me,” as this was the titled registered with the performance rights organization, ASCAP, recently. There’s also a theory that the “Kill Em with Kindnes”s singer could release her new album very soon.

But Selena Gomez has been keeping herself busy lately not only with working on new music. The 24-year-old singer is also developing her Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, for which she recently shared a first teaser.

Selena Gomez may be dating The Weeknd now, but people cannot help but compare the “Starboy” hitmaker to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Bieber, according to E! Online. In fact, there’s even a chart comparing the two singers by the numbers.

It’s really difficult to identify the winner in that chart, as both Bieber and The Weeknd have a pretty enviable set of achievements. Both the ex-love of Selena Gomez and her current love have three No. 1 hits, while the former earned only $1 million more than his opponent last year ($56 million vs. $55 million).

Bieber does win in three categories overwhelmingly, though: a total number of awards won (217 vs. 67), total YouTube views (nearly 15 billion vs. 4 billion) and social media followers (91.5m vs. 4.58m on Twitter alone).

But when it comes to winning over Selena Gomez’s heart, it’s not their musical achievements that need to be put to a comparison, but how they treat the “Same Old Love” singer.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]