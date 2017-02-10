Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Beach Baby Bump Pic To Announce First Pregnancy

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant with her first baby and announced the news with a bikini baby bump photo on Friday.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share her and husband Jason Statham’s good news as she posed on the beach. The 29-year-old Huntington-Whiteley poses in a chevron print bikini top as she smiles for the camera.

There’s no word yet on how far along Rosie is, but judging by the size of her pregnant belly, it seems like she’s several months along.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤???????? Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Daily Mail reported on Rosie’s announcement saying she knew for quite some time, but chose to keep it secret until now.

“Rumours had been swirling since the turn of the year that Rosie was expecting for some time, but she had stayed tight-lipped until now.”

It appears the photo was snapped by Jason as the couple enjoyed a vacation.

“The image, which was taken by her fiancé Jason Statham, 49, shows the beauty kneeling on the sand in a tropical paradise with her hand resting on her back.”

Daily Mail also states Rosie has been photographed trying to hide her mid-section in recent months, which fueled the pregnancy rumors.

“The Mad Max star has regularly been pictured in recent months covering her stomach and her latest bikini snap indicates she’s reasonably far along with her pregnancy.”

She and Statham have been married since 2010, but seem to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible as the couple rarely is the focus of tabloids or controversy.

However, they started making headlines at the beginning of the year as fans started to notice a change in Rosie, according to the Daily Mail article.

“The stir around the Victoria’s Secret model kicked off earlier this year when she posted a shot of herself clad in a baggy poncho for her 6.7 million followers on Instagram.”

Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤ A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:47am PST

And Huntington-Whiteley’s caption on the photo didn’t help put an end to the rumors, either, as she casually suggested something exciting is in store for the new year.

“She captioned the post, ‘Here’s to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017.'”

The site also quotes a source confirming Rosie was indeed pregnant when she made the post, which is validated by her large baby bump.

“Shortly thereafter, sources told the Daily Mail that the blonde beauty is ‘indeed pregnant and… has been calling in clothes to suit her changing figure.'”

The site also brought a 2015 interview in which Rosie addresses starting a family with her actor husband. The model stated she wanted to have a family, but starting one isn’t as simple as it may seem.

“Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I’d live here in America or in England. But it’s not always as simple as that.”

She added that she had no set plans on when she and Jason would start a family, but didn’t expect the process to be perfect.

“I have no idea what will happen, but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”

In another interview, Rosie discussed how her career would be affected when and if she became a mom.

“I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me,’ she said. ‘I think there is naturally a point where you think, “I don’t care about myself as number one any more.” I want to care about other things.”

It seems that point has finally arrived for Rosie and Jason as the couple happily announced their pregnancy. Of course, their baby news comes on the heels of Beyoncé and Jay Z announcing they’re expecting twins, and George and Amal Clooney also announcing they’re expecting two little ones.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]