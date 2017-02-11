Hillary ‘More Dangerous’ Than Trump? People Are Still Mad At #SusanSarandon

Although the presidential election was months ago, social media is still talking about #SusanSarandon. Written with the anger and hostility of a four-letter word, these 14 characters, #SusanSarandon, embody the pain and frustration of all Hillary Clinton supporters, as well as the blame for her loss. This has become the unifying phrase for the masses who are furious at the newly inaugurated president’s cabinet choices, as well as his desire for a wall and disputed immigration ban.

From Susan Sarandon’s numerous anti-Hillary comments to the media, such as “I don’t vote with my vagina” and her insinuation that Hillary Clinton was “more dangerous” than Donald Trump, all said prior to the election, regular people have not still not forgotten her nor have they forgiven her for possibly affecting the election and helping Donald Trump become president.

Remember when people said Hillary was worse than Donald Trump and would cause WWIII..#amjoy pic.twitter.com/zEI8NXdQHj — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) January 29, 2017

So, what are some of the examples of regular people including the hashtag Susan Sarandon on their social media as they voice their frustrations and concern about the current government?

On Twitter, Catherine Fitzgerald asked the actress if she regretted her pre-election comments.

“Still stand behind your pre-election comments? How’s it going? #SusanSarandon”

Ilona Saari asks the Bull Durham actress if she still stands by her statement about Hillary being worse than trump.

“Hey, #SusanSarandon – still think Hillary is worse than Trump.

A week after Trump’s inauguration, Debbly tweets that the actress has not been in the press talking about the election and wonders if the outspoken actress believes that Hillary would have been a “the worst” president.

“#SusanSarandon you’ve been kinda quiet lately. Still think Hillary would have been the worst president?”

Leslie M Kay wonders where the independents and progressives are now, after they stated that Hillary was as bad as Trump. Could she be targeting those third party voters who claimed that there was no difference between the two candidates?

“Progressives and independents who said Hillary was just as bad as Trump: #heckuvajob #wheraretheynow #susansarandon”

Ralph Ferguson puts in his two cents worth and expresses his dislike of the actress who “participated in the character assassination” of Clinton along with Bernie Sanders.

“My thoughts on #SusanSarandon…She participated in the character assassination of #HillaryClinton with #Bernie. I do not like her. At all.”

“If you didn’t vote for #Hillary, you voted for #Trump.”

“Yeah, haven’t heard much from Susan ‘I’m so entitled I don’t care if Trump causes anarchy’ Sarandon lately….”

Noting Sarandon’s silence in the political media, Nasty Woman DMac tweets that the actress did not care if Trump caused political turmoil.

And then there are those who are boycotting her work. It is pretty safe to say that sportsterchic will not be watching the new FX show Feud: Bette and Joan, starring Sarandon and Jessica Lange. Premiering on March 5, it will be curious to see if there will be a mass boycott of the program by Hillary supporters.

So, what fueled all of this anti-Susan Sarandon backlash?

Back in June 2016, before Trump became the official Republican candidate, Salon had reported that Sarandon had “shrugged off” any concern about Trump being a threat. Instead, she insisted that we were being “fed” that he was dangerous to the people of the United States. Despite the EIU declaring that a Donald Trump presidency was considered a “top ten global risk.”

“But this is what we’re fed. ‘He’s so dangerous. He’s so dangerous.'”

Then she further explained how she felt that Trump was not going to build a wall in Mexico, or ban every Muslim in the United States and indicated that she did not know what his agenda was. She implied that these threats were only made by Hillary, not by what Trump had promised on the campaign trail. Instead, she insisted on focusing on her belief that Hillary was not transparent and that despite court battles regarding her emails, no one called her on “it.”

“Seriously I am not worried about a wall being built, he is not going to get rid of every Muslim in this country… but seriously, I don’t know what his policy is. I do know what her policies are, I do know who she is taking money from, and I do know that she is no transparent, and I do know that nobody calls her on it”

She has not said anything recently, now that there has been a Muslim ban and the plans are being made for the wall on the border with Mexico. One thing that has been clear is that Susan Sarandon always has had ulterior motive for wanting Trump to become president. She wants a revolution.

When she spoke to MSNBC, Sarandon told Chris Hayes that with a Trump presidency, a revolution would be imminent.

“Some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately, if he gets in. Then things will really, you know, explode.”

Reporting on this conversation, CNN reported that Hayes clarified Sarandon’s statement that she was referring to the “Marxist concept of a revolution.” She expressed her belief that the current situation could not continue as it is. The actress believes the government needs to be revolutionized. It does make sense that she did not support Clinton as, Hillary’s platform is making tiny changes, not creating messy revolutions.

“If you think that it’s pragmatic to shore up the status quo right now, then you’re not in touch with the status quo. The status quo is not working… I think it’s dangerous to think that we can continue the way we are.”

So where is Susan Sarandon these days? Now that she has stopped feuding with Hillary Clinton supporter, actress Debra Messing on Twitter, she has been active on the social media site supporting #NODAPL and Bernie Sanders. She has even cut up her Citibank credit card because they are funding DAPL. In her pinned tweet at the top of her page, she has a list of the international banks that are funding this controversial pipeline.

“After 24. years with @Citibank, I canceled my account because they are funding the DAPL. Water is life.”

Have you included #SusanSarandon on any of your tweets? Are you boycotting the actress? Share your thoughts and beliefs in the comments below.

