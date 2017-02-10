Nina Dobrev’s Love For Ian Somerhalder Has Matured With Time

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has once again revealed her true feelings for her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and finally shut down all the rumors about her creating trouble in the lives of him and his wife Nikki Reed.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder met on the sets of The Vampire Diaries and sooner than anyone has imagined, the two stars were in love with each other. The couple started dating in 2010 and after their sudden fallout in 2013, the actor found solace in Twilight movie star Nikki Reed’s company.

Ian and Nikki got married on April 26, 2015, in California and broke the hearts of all The Vampire Diaries fans who were rooting for the real-life marriage between Nina and Ian.

When Nina heard the news of her ex-boyfriend getting married, she told Entertainment Weekly that ever since they both parted their ways, she has come to terms with herself that he is a very good friend and she is very happy with his decision of moving on with his life.

“When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that.”

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie star also stated that even she and Ian are not a couple anymore, they both are still close and respect each other’s personal and professional choices.

“I’ve said this before, that we didn’t break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn’t love or friendship. I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he’s great and I care about him. And that didn’t change. Yes, we’re professional and that’s fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now.”

Dobrev and Somerhalder may no longer be a couple, but the actress took the opportunity to wish him on his birthday. At the American Music Awards 2016, along with the rest of cast and crew of TVD, Nina took a chance to wish her ex-boyfriend.

Apart from this, there were several rumors in the past that Somerhalder’s wife, Nikki Reed, was not happy with the possible reunion of her husband with his ex-girlfriend on The Vampire Diaries Season 8. There were also speculations that the married couple was falling apart when Daily Mail reported that Nikki accompanied her husband for the filming of Season 8. As reported by the outlet, the duo was spotted at LAX Airport taking a flight to Atlanta where the shooting of the last season was held.

While Nina and Ian may not be heating up their romance off-screen, fans of The Vampire Diaries really wish to see them get steamy on the last episode of Season 8 of The CW’s supernatural series.

Ever since the reports surfaced that Nina will finally make an appearance in The Vampire Diaries Season 8, many outlets spread the news that her reunion with Ian will jeopardize his married life. However, this did not happen.

To shut down all the break-up and backstabbing rumors, Dobrev, Somerhalder and Reed took to their individual social media handles to share their views.

Ian Somerhalder took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself along with Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev. In his post, he finally put an end to all the rumors about his personal life.

Nikki Reed attacked all those websites in her post that spread fake news and misinformed the fans of the series. She addressed the fact that she and her husband have always remained quiet about their rumored feud with Nina but their silence was taken in the wrong context.

“For the last few years, we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about ‘friends backstabbing friends,’ cheating exes,’ or ‘cast members exiting shows,’ on low-brow websites,” Nikki wrote.

Nina, on the other hand, posted a photo with the couple, saying how good it was to hang out with these two. In her post, she even referred them as “goofballs.”

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Based on these statements and Nina’s decision to come back for the last time on The Vampire Diaries proves that she has finally moved in her life and has nothing but the respect for Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed.

