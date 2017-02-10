Paris Hilton Shows Off Underboob At Fashion Week

Paris Hilton rocked the runway during New York Fashion Week and flashed her underboobs in a stunning design by Christian Cowan Fall/Winter collection. She wore a pink turtleneck and a pencil skirt covered in shiny stars along with metallic pumps.

The five-foot-eight heiress closed the show wearing a huge tiara and a silver-sequined turtleneck dress she wore her signature blonde locks and bright pink eye shadow.

The designer stunned with designs for the show and Paris’ addition simply added more to the show. He said that he maintained some of the high editorial looks but he’s starting to show clothes that a real woman can wear. He has designed custom outfits for Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, which are known to be more than simple looking, therefore this is definitely a different look. He added that,

“I always say the clothes are what a woman would wear when she wants to be complimented, like everyone can’t help but say something.”

His designs were recently featured on the latest America’s Next Top Model.

NYFW is the start of a series of other fashion weeks around the world. The next show shall be in London followed by Milan and then Paris. NYFW was originally the final show but all that changed in 1999 when the best of the best of American designers proved that America was the place to be and thus making it the start off. Eleanor Lambert started fashion week idea at a time when it was difficult to travel to Paris due to World War II as a fashion promotional organization.

Paris the mogul

Paris’ 21st fragrance, GOLD RUSH MAN made its debut to her variety of perfumes. The entrepreneur’s new fragrance is the partner to her other fragrance GOLD RUSH. GOLD RUSH is the feminine counterpart that is according to her more mature and grown-up compared to her other fragrances. She said that she had evolved as a woman and this would represent that. Her new fragrance has her starring in a gold dress alongside a man, which is fitting for it. She has an ongoing partnership with Parlux, it is a manufacturer and global distributor of fragrances.

Her empire is estimated to be over two billion dollars and continues to grow especially with her other accessories on hand such as handbags, watches, and more.

She continues to prove that she more than a confused blonde and that she is only going to grow now despite having a net worth of over $100 million The mogul has entered the market for men colognes. The cologne itself was said to be a major milestone for Hilton, as she wanted men to enjoy the essence of GOLD RUSH’s captivating scent. Harry Fremont, a master perfumer at Firmenich created the fragrance itself and it retails at about $55.

Her DJ career is continuing to grow despite the hate from some DJs as well as trolls on the Internet. She will soon be featured in a documentary set to come out in July to prove that she does indeed make her own music and that she isn’t just playing around with knobs and dancing around. She is going to prove that she does produce her own music and that she does remix live this will hopefully put her haters to rest.

The documentary What We Started will show 30 years of EDM history and will focus on Carl Cox who is retiring and Martin Garrix. The documentary was co-written and produced and directed by Bert Marcus who is responsible for one of the most watched documentaries on Netflix, How to make money selling drugs and champs.

Paris, who is signed to Cash Money Records, has yet to release a new music album despite releasing a number of her singles such as “Crazy,” “High Off My Love,” and “Come Alive.”

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]