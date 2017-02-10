Matt Damon: When George Clooney Told Me About Amal’s Pregnancy, I Almost Cried

After multiple sources confirmed on Thursday that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, Matt Damon revealed that George had shared the happy news with him last fall.

The 46-year-old Jason Bourne actor told Entertainment Tonight Canada on Thursday that he was among the first people that George Clooney, 55, shared the exciting news about Amal’s pregnancy with. The actor and human rights activist shared the news with his friend Damon when his wife Amal was only about eight weeks into her pregnancy.

George was so excited about Amal’s pregnancy that he could not wait to share the news with his close friend Damon, only weeks after Amal became pregnant. Damon and George are good friends who have starred together in several movies, such as Ocean’s Eleven.

Damon was so happy when Clooney first shared the happy news last fall that he “almost started crying.”

"Those kids are really lucky" Watch Matt Damon react to his pal George Clooney's baby news: https://t.co/zam6q2mDmI pic.twitter.com/XozUNiy9cY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 10, 2017

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set,” Damon said. “And I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him.”

“And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks,'” Damon added.

“We were working together last fall. He came up to me on the set and took me aside and told me. I was so happy for him.”

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, and friend Matt Damon says he thinks they'll be "awesome parents" https://t.co/yVdhJJLA82 pic.twitter.com/oBDxRS0muI — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017

Damon, a father of four girls with his wife Luciana Barroso, said he scolded his friend George Clooney for sharing the good news before his wife Amal had entered the “safe” second trimester. He advised George to keep the news secret until after Amal had entered the second trimester.

“[I said] ‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.”

The Oscar winner added that he told Clooney to “‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?'”

“We’re good,” Clooney answered.

“He didn’t know the 12-week rule, I think. So, you know, you’re supposed to wait,” Damon later told Natalie Morales in an interview with Today.

George and Amal Clooney confirm they are due to have twins in June https://t.co/pOVF640Vcv pic.twitter.com/Jr1ijZXMVy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2017

Although Damon scolded his friend for sharing the news too soon, he was very happy for the couple. According to Damon, George is very lucky to have found a partner like the human rights lawyer Amal, 39, and he believes both will make very good parents.

“So yeah, I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot,” Damon said. “Just on every level, she is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

When Today’s Natalie Morales asked Damon whether he would be “Uncle Matt” to the Clooney twins, he said the Clooneys have so many friend that the twins would have lots of “uncles.”

“I’ll tell you what, he’s got, like, a group of friends that have been — for 30 years,” he said. “Those guys have been kinda rollin’ together. So those kids are going to have a lot of uncles.”

The news that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins this summer, reportedly a boy and a girl, was first announced publicly by Julie Chen on Global TV’s The Talk on Thursday, February 9.

“What we did find out, that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June,” Chen said.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

The couple had also reportedly let their families and a few close friends into the secret ahead of the public announcement.

“Amal has let everyone in both families know quietly. They’re all very happy,” a source close to the family said, according to People.

The news comes soon after Beyonce and Jay-Z caused excitement on the internet with the news that they are expecting twins.

George and Amal tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy. The wedding was attended by members of their families and friends, including Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Cindy Crawford and Bono.

[Featured Image by Steve Granitz/Getty Images]