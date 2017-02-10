Riccardo Tisci’s Hands On Bella Hadid’s Bum As She Sits On Him

Riccardo Tisci and Bella Hadid were spotted getting up close a few weeks ago but they were recently at it again as seen in a photo where he had his hands on the model’s bum.

Tisci and Bella appeared together yet again but this time in a black and white photo in which the Victoria’s Secret model was seated Riccardo’s lap. The designer had his hands on Hadid’s booty and they were strategically positioned to cover her since she did not seem to be wearing any underwear. The snap was, however, part of a shoot that the two were doing for Nike.

Posing in style

Riccardo and Hadid both oozed style in the photo. The designer was clad in a pair of pants and a sweater while his 20-year-old female counterpart only rocked a Nike Pro classic bra. But most importantly they both rocked Nike sneakers. Tisci had a white pair while Bella opted to wear the black pair.

“New RT X @nike!!!!! I You!!! #TeamNike #NikeLab #Tisci So proud! Thank you @riccardotisci1,” Bella captioned the snap on her Instagram page.

Another photo from the same shoot featured Bellamore dressed up this time with a Nike branded top with a knot tied above her stomach to form a makeshift crop top. She matched it with a pair of black sweat pants, black socks, and this time she wore white Nike sneakers. The entire outfit was provided by the brand since the photo shoot itself was intended to promote products from the brand.

????NIKE X RT ???? So crazy❤???? @riccardotisci17 @nike A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Could there be something brewing between Tisci and Bella?

There has been speculation that Tisci and Bella might be an item but nothing has been confirmed so far. The first time that the rumors came up was courtesy of a photo in which they two seemed to be pulling in for a smooch while lounging on a couch with Kylie Jenner who seemed to be sleeping. However, that could have been a teaser. They were further fueled by the fact that Hadid has just ended her relationship with The Weeknd. The two are very close friends and the latest photo of them together might be a bit controversial especially because of the fact that Tisci had his hands on Bella’s derriere. However, that snap does not qualify as evidence supporting that they are an item especially because they posed like that for the Nike shoot.

The Nike photo shoot also presented itself as a significant moment for Bella and Riccardo. This is especially because they got to wear the new NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT sneaker which will officially be launched on Friday. This is not the first time that Tisci has worked together with Nike because he previously collaborated with the company for the Dunk Lux High sneaker and a few other shoes.

“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture,” Tisci pointed out.

Hadid has also modeled for Nike in the past where she has appeared in billboard ads. However, she did the latest shoot courtesy of her designer friend. The 20-year-old model became an ambassador for the brand in November last year which is also one of the reasons she participated in the photo shoot. The Victoria’s Secret announced the news on Instagram and it instantly incited social media backlash because she was not an athlete. Her sister Gigi Hadid also found herself in a similar situation after she was named the face of Reebok. The Nike shoot with Tisci’s hands around Bella’s hands is just part of their job and most likely nothing more.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthys/Getty Images]