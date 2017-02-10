‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Episode 7.9 Sneak Peek

Everyone’s favorite zombie show returns to television for the second half of the seventh season this Sunday and almost everyone is anxious for The Walking Dead spoilers so they know what to expect. According to AMC, the title for the ninth episode is “Rock in the Road,” and the AMC synopsis reads, “Rick is introduced to a new community.” However, the synopsis on IMDB is a little more in depth and says the following.

“Jesus leads the group to the Kingdom, to convince King Ezekiel to help them and the Hilltop against the Saviors. Back at Alexandria, Father Gabriel falls into a trap.”

That gives a little more information. Which brings us to our standard warning. This is an article with The Walking Dead spoilers. If you don’t want to know more about what happens on Sunday, February 12 on The Walking Dead, stop reading now.

The Walking Dead Spoilers Ahead

Okay, so Rick and Company are at Hilltop where we last left them. Daryl has reunited Rick with his beloved.44 and many bro-moments were had. Now Rick, Maggie, and the others will try to convince Gregory to ally with Alexandria to fight Negan and the Saviors.

Gregory is going to refuse, because he likes his position of comfort and doesn’t see fighting Negan as worthwhile. It wouldn’t be a Walking Dead spoiler if we didn’t mention the parallels to the comics. Maggie is going to contemplate making a power play to oust Gregory. If this follows the comics, Gregory is going to come to a bad end soon and Maggie will become the defacto leader of the Hilltop. That just isn’t going to happen today.

Because Gregory refuses, Jesus tells Rick and everyone that he knows of another group of survivors that could help. He offers to lead them there. Guess where they head to?

Enter King Ezekiel

As seen in the mid-season break promos, Rick, Daryl, Michonne, Jesus, Sasha, Carl, and Rosita all head to the Kingdom to try to convince Ezekiel to fight.

Rick tries his hardest to convince King Ezekiel to join up against the Saviors. But much like Gregory, Ezekiel doesn’t see the value in bucking the trend. The Saviors haven’t done anything to hurt the Kingdom overtly, so why should Ezekiel start trouble for his people? That means the Kingdom won’t be entering the fight anytime soon, much to Richard’s dismay. Of course, as previously talked about in another Walking Dead spoiler article, that may not end so well for Richard.

Rick is disappointed and leaves with everyone but Daryl. Daryl recognizes that he can’t go back to Alexandria. Negan and the Saviors will be looking for him, and if he is found there, it won’t go well for anyone. So Daryl stays at the Kingdom.

This is a good thing, because later, a group of Saviors show up at Alexandria, looking for their missing prisoner.

Oh, and no, Daryl and Carol don’t meet up during this episode of The Walking Dead.

The gang heads back without Daryl, a little bummed that things didn’t work out. As they head back to Alexandria, they encounter a roadblock along with the dynamite that was teased in photos during the break. It was also shown in the new promo, “Roadblock.” That’s a lot of dynamite.

The Garbage Pail Kids Cometh

We finally meet the person who wears the boots that followed Rick and Aaron back from the boathouse. Boots is skulking around Alexandria and looking for supplies when she is discovered by Father Gabriel. Father Gabriel is taken prisoner by our boot-wearing mystery person.

When Rick and Company arrive back at Alexandria, they discover that Gabriel is missing and set off to find him, and find him they do. Enter the new group for Season 7, the fan-named Garbage Pail Kids. Rick, Michonne, Aaron, Tara, and Rosita don’t get taken back to the awesome junkyard base this episode, but when they do, it’s time for Mister Spikey Bitey.

That’s the complete Walking Dead spoiler filled synopsis for episode 7.9.

Are you looking forward to the second half of the season? Let us know in the comments below how you feel.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]