‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot: Here Are More Details On The Upcoming Season

Stranger Things Season 2 plot details have just been revealed and it seems that despite escaping the Upside Down in the first season a lot of the people in Hawkins, Indiana are having a hard time coping with the aftermath.

First up is Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and according to the Stranger Things Season 2 plot details the poor kid is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder brought about by being trapped in the Upside Down.

At the end of the first season, Will is safe back home with his mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

But despite appearances Will is not as safe as he thinks he is when he coughed up a slug that came from the Upside Down and he momentarily envisioned that he was back in that horrible place.

According to Matt Duffer, one of the creators of the show, Will is going to experience more of these haunting visions in season two.

Duffer said, “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they’re real or not.”

According to the Stranger Things Season 2 plot details, Will’s mom, Joyce, is going to try and help her family cope with the horror they faced in the first season by including another person into their family.

Winona Ryder said that her character is trying to keep her family intact by burying the past behind them and moving on. One of the ways Joyce thinks she could do to move on is to include a father figure in her family and that’s where Sean Astin comes in.

It was revealed earlier that Astin has joined the cast and according to the Stranger Things Season 2 plot details his role will be Joyce’s old high school classmate who will soon become her boyfriend.

It didn’t say though if Astin’s character is hiding something sinister.

Up next is Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who is also going to be carrying the weight of the world when viewers get to see him in the upcoming season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harbour’s character has made a deal with the devil to protect the people he cares about.

In the end of the first season, Hopper was seen taking a ride with the people from the laboratory where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) came from. Apparently, those people told Hopper to keep his mouth shut about the events that transpired in their facility, otherwise, Joyce and her sons will get into more trouble.

Harbour said that agreeing to keep those events a secret might tear Hopper apart because he will have to lie about a lot of things even about the disappearance of Barb (Shannon Purser).

Speaking of Barb, Ross Duffer, co-creator the show, said that her disappearance has really rattled Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and according to the Stranger Things Season 2 plot details she will also suffer from PTSD just like Will.

Ross Duffer also said that Nancy’s brother, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), will suffer from depression just like her. These siblings lost someone dear to them so it’s not surprising that they’ll go through some hard times when Season 2 airs.

Fortunately for Mike, Eleven is set to return to Hawkins in Season 2.

Also, another fortunate turn of events is the introduction of Max (Sadie Sink) in Season 2.

According to the Stranger Things Season 2 plot details, Sadie Sink joins the cast to play Max, a young girl who will be Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) love interest.

Matt Duffer revealed that Sadie Sink’s character will be the group’s newest member but even though she’ll become fast friends with the guys her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), might not be.

Duffer spoke about Billy implying that he might serve as an intimidating villain in Season 2 when he referenced one of their favorite authors as an inspiration for their show.

He said, “Stephen King always has really great human villains. The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that.”

So far those are the details revealed by the Stranger Things Season 2 plot and we’ll update you with more as we get closer to the premiere of the show.

