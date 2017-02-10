Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Special Event: Free-Giveaway Event? In Your Dreams!

Valentine’s day is just around the corner and the famous Pokemon Go has stored a surprise up its sleeves for its fans. The news is out and all over the internet which had made fans jump in excitement. Niantic has certainly played its cards right in order to gain attention by deciding to do something special on February, 14 Valentine’s day. Niantic has taken this opportunity to present a new event in Pokemon Go for both iOS and Android users.

The special Pokemon Go celebration event will be available for a limited time period only, that is a week. Niantic has announced that this special event can be availed between February 8-15. That gives enough time for Pokemon Go fans to enjoy this special event and avail the benefits that it offers.

Let’s delve deeper into the details regarding what this special Valentine’s day event is all about and how it will benefit Pokemon Go users. The first thing Niantic announced is that the Pokemon Go Valentine’s day event will allow doubling the amount of candy that players win each time they catch, hatch or transform their Pokemon. Therefore, users on iOS and Android cannot afford to miss out on this event if they are regular Pokemon Go players. So stop wasting time and get that extra candy!

The good news is that it doesn’t end here. Niantic has also announced that Chansey, Clefable and many other pink Pokemon can be found more frequently, hence have a greater likelihood to be caught by users. Apart from that, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will have a greater likelihood of leaving incubated eggs.

According to Slashgear, the main dish for Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s day event will be the addition of two new Pokemon namely, Espeon and Umbreon which are two possible evolutions of Eevee. However, the availability of the two new Pokemon must not be considered a free giveaway to users. Obtaining Espeon and Umbreon will be somewhat complicated for Pokemon Go players. Niantic has added the limitation that users must first raise the love of their Eevee by choosing it as a companion and then waiting at a certain time of the day.

In order to obtain Espeon, users must walk their Eevee several kilometers and get loads of candy. This will increase your love for Eevee and potentiate the Pokemon to finally evolve. As for the time constraint, this evolution must be done between 4:00 am and 5:59 pm.

The case of Umbreon is very similar to that of Espeon. The user must first increase the love towards their Eevee to a level where it can evolve, then earn as many candies as they can. Once this is done, users should make sure that they evolve their Eevee between 6:00 pm and 3:59 am.

Despite this being a special event, Niantic clearly does not want users to have it the easy way, fearing that it might make Pokemon fans too lazy after Valentine’s day. Therefore, it goes beyond saying that users should not expect a free giveaway during this event, and it’s only logical for Niantic to do so. Imagine playing a special event on Subway Surfers which allowed users to unlock most things in the game. As a result, users will lose their appeal to play the game after the event is over. A moderate challenge is what drives users to play a game even if it is a very simple game like Candy Crush.

Niantic has smartly cashed Valentine’s Day to its advantage. Not that Pokemon Go was receiving fewer hits recently, definitely not. Pokemon Go is one of the games that hit the top charts as soon as it was out and still remains among the most highly played games ever. The game has recently found its way into South Korea, where it was believed that due to geopolitical constraints, South Koreans won’t be able to enjoy the game. Pokemon Go has been continuously breaking records and targets and this Valentine’s day event was indeed a very good move for Niantic to market its product effectively.

[Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images]