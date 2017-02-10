Pamela Anderson Plays With Sex Toy While Almost Nude For Anti-Valentine’s Day Ad

Pamela Anderson made headlines after appearing in a sexy new ad in which she plays with a sex toy while almost nude.

Anderson was featured in a video in which she proved that she can still turn heads and make tongues wag. The Baywatch star still looks super sexy which is quite commendable considering that she will be celebrating her 50th birthday in July. She is seen wearing very lacy lingerie in the video which was an ad for a sex toy shop that goes by the name Coco de Mer.

Click here to view the image of Pamela Anderson sexy new ad. Warning: image may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Pamela Anderson oozes sex appeal in the ad

Pamela Anderson’s X-rated clip proved that she still has the same level of sex appeal that she was known for during her Baywatch days. The ad starts out with the 49-year-old walking down a street at night on Valentine’s Day. She then arrives at her house while wearing a trench coat, heads to her bedroom where she gets out of her clothes and slips into lingerie. The video also features the star touching her body in an erotic manner before going downstairs to lock the door. She then goes back upstairs and opens a cabinet with a box which she then opens and takes out a sex toy.

The next few scenes of the ad feature Anderson seemingly pleasuring herself on the bed. The entire video shows off a lot of skin including cleavage and derriere. The ad seemed to be passing on the message that sexual pleasure does not necessarily have to involve two people. the same goes for a Valentine’s day evening according to the video in which she had even decorated the bed with flower petals.

Anderson’s love life

The ad video in which Pamela appears to be pleasuring herself features her single which is also interesting considering that she is also single in real life. The 49-year-old has been single since 2015 after she divorced her third husband. She has been single since then. However, there have been rumors that she has been getting too cozy with Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks.

The Sun reported that Pamela was spotted visiting Assange in London on numerous dates last year including October 15, November 13, December 17 and December 12. She was also spotted visiting him earlier this year on January 21. She was also seen carrying a bag of Whole Foods during one of those few visits. She is thought to have been carrying shopping for her new love interest.

I really believe in him and think he’s a good person, and I’m concerned about his health, his family, and I just hope that by some miracle he’s set free,” Pamela previously stated while talking about Julian.

Meanwhile, it looks like Anderson is not done being eye candy, She shot to fame in the 90s thanks to steamy shots that came through courtesy of her role in Baywatch. The show was popular for the sexy beach babes and it gave Anderson the chance to flaunt her curves in skimpy bikinis. Last year she talked to Harper’s Bazaar about body confidence while on the set.

I was really comfortable in my skin and I didn’t care so much. I thought, nobody’s perfect and imperfections are sexy. And you know, I would’ve been on the beach anyway, so I was shoc

ked that they hired me and paid me,” Anderson said

Anderson’s sexy and almost nude ad video proves that she can still turn heads as much as she did back during the days when Baywatch was a hit and it was so extra that it included a sex toy.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]