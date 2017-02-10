‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Admits Feeling Disgusted Towards Kailyn Lowry

The estranged Teen Mom 2 couple Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry continue to air all of their dirty laundry via social media.

After an explosive conversation between the two during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi and Kailyn have recounted why their marriage came to an end in the first place. During an interview, Javi Marroquin even admitted that he feels disgusted every time he looks at his ex-wife.

It was during a recent interview with US Weekly that Javi opened up about his feelings of disgust for Kailyn. For those who were hoping the Teen Mom 2 couple would work things out – it seems as if all hope is lost as Javi revealed during the interview that he is down with Lowry. Marroquin also opened up about the fact that as more and more new secrets about his ex-wife are uncovered, he only grows to hate Kailyn more and more.

“I’m disgusted when I look at her,” the young father – who shares three-year-old Lincoln with Kailyn – revealed. He went on to add that he is “absolutely” done with Lowry and wants nothing more to do with her as far as romance is concerned.

“I thought things were really great,” Marroquin noted. He and Kailyn had maintained a friendship even after getting a divorce for the sake of their family and their son. However, new secrets have come to light which have made it hard to tolerate his ex-wife as friends.

“A very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window.”

The root of the couple’s most recent feud appears to be a comment Kailyn made during the Teen Mom 2 after show. One of the fans asked Lowry if she would ever get married or have additional children in the future. Kailyn noted that while she had no desire to get married again, she did want to have more children.

After hearing Kailyn’s answer to the fan question, Javi was quick to post a reaction on social media. Marroquin noted that Kailyn claimed the only reason the two got a divorce was because he wanted more children and she didn’t. He, then, went on to slam the Teen Mom 2 star by pointing out the fact that he only continued to watch the show to make sure she doesn’t tell any lies about him or their relationship on television.

I thought we divorced cause she didn't want more kids? That's weird. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 7, 2017

Per In Touch Weekly, Kailyn quickly responded to Javi’s tweet.

“You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

Kailyn pointed out the fact that she never said she didn’t want more children – just that she didn’t want more children with Javi. While Kailyn did delete her response to what Javi said on Twitter, it wasn’t until after someone had taken a screenshot of it.

As Teen Mom 2 fans remember, Kailyn had a miscarriage during Season 7. While Javi Marroquin initially blamed Lowry for the miscarriage, he latered apologized and claimed it was a mistake. The issue gets brought up again and again. Javi claims to have a theory about the incident that he will eventually reveal.

Javi and Kailyn were married for almost three years before getting a divorce, which was reportedly finalized in December of last year. While the relationship is very much over and shows no signs of being rekindled, the two continue can’t seem to stop fighting about it.

What are your thoughts on Javi Marroquin and Kailyn? Do you think he has a right to feel disgusted?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]