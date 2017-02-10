For Chrissy’s Sake! Nipple Show At Super Bowl Does Not Bother Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has turned what should ordinarily have been an embarrassment into a laughing matter! Instead of blushing and going into hiding, Chrissy stood and fought back after the nipple show at the 51st Super Bowl.

It all started when television cameras panned to her and her husband John Legend while they were seated at the press box watching the game. One fan who was clearly not as interested in football as in Chrissy’s anatomy then sent her a video clip which he had captured which revealed that she was bra-less and that the nipple on her right breast was visible.

Boom goes the dynamite!

Instead of cowering, Chrissy decided to own the moment and take the power away from the pervert. She immediately retweeted the video with the caption “boom goes the dynamite” proving once again why she is the queen of the social media clapback.

The nipple show at the Super bowl that does not bother Chrissy Teigen, however, paled in comparison to a wardrobe malfunction that Janet Jackson suffered while performing with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show of the 2004 Super Bowl. And by a strange coincidence it was in the same city but 13 years later. Even though social media hadn’t gone mainstream then, Janet Jackson’s wardrobe still managed to shock and offend at the same and almost managed to take the attention away from the football event itself.

Crotch show

This isn’t the first time that Chrissy Teigen is suffering a wardrobe malfunction. At the American Music Awards in 2016, Chrissy wore a Yousef Akbar dress with thigh-high splits on both sides. When she parted her legs slightly to pose for the cameras on the red carpet she accidentally flashed her crotch. Just as was the case with the SuperBowl 51 ‘nipplegate’ saga, she brushed off the incident by laughing it off. This she did by lightheartedly offering her apologies to “anyone harmed mentally or physically by [her] hooha.”

#AMAs! love you so so so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees (apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha) dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2 and laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:45am PST

But even after apologizing, there reached a point where the Sports Illustrated model couldn’t take any more criticism and she came out guns blazing. In a Q&A on Twitter during Thanksgiving, one fan who went by the name Alivia dared suggest to Chrissy that instead of the double-thigh-high-split dress, she should have worn pants. Without mincing words, Chrissy clapped back hilariously.

“Well, Alivia, hindsight is 20/20. Just like your mom when she named you with an ‘A’ instead of an ‘O.’ ” responded Chrissy.

Still got it

If there is anything the two wardrobe malfunctions have proven, it is that Chrissy has managed to maintain her figure despite going through a pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter, Luna.Her efforts have paid off and now she will be appearing in the 2017 Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated post-baby!

In an interview she did while preparing the iconic issue, the queen of Twitter confessed that she was hesitant to do a body shoot a few months after going through a pregnancy.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit. I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes,” Chrissy revealed in an interview that will air on DIRECTV NOW.

The Lip Sync Battle color commentator’s photo shoot for the 2017 Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated took place on Sumba Island, an exotic location situated near Bali. Chrissy’s photographer was James Macari who is known for inspiring his subjects to exude confidence on set.

Since Chrissy made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2010, a lot has happened in her life. Besides becoming a wife and a mother, she has also become a #1 New York Times bestselling cooking author. She published her cookbook titled Cravings last year.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]