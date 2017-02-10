Daniel Radcliffe On Still Feeling Nervous And Why He Hasn’t Seen ‘Cursed Child’

Daniel Radcliffe, who is set to star in Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead this month, admits that he still feels “twitchy and nervous,” despite his lengthy history of appearing on stage. He told Reuters how he’s feeling about his latest project.

“[I] get a bit twitchy and nervous. You need nerves, you need that. If you don’t feel that then why are you here? That’s exciting. That’s fun.”

Radcliffe will give life to Rosencrantz while Joshua McGuire will play Guildenstern. The characters are based on William Shakespeare’s creation. Radcliffe hopes that they could give justice to the characters.

“It’s very, very funny, we hope. Well, no, the play is very funny, we know that, we hope we are funny,” he remarked.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead will run from Feb. 25 until April 29 at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play is still ongoing and in an interview with Good Morning Britain, Daniel said that he hasn’t completely turned his back on The Boy Who Lived.

Reports have previously emerged that a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film might be made, although author J.K. Rowling dismissed them. Radcliffe thinks that turning the play into film is “highly theoretical talk ” but should the talk “become more than theoretical,” he said he “would of course think about” reprising his role.

Also Read: No More ‘Harry Potter’ Films Despite Rumored 2026 Release – Daniel Radcliffe And Evanna Lynch Not Eager To Reprise Roles

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the events of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Harry is now in his mid-30s and faces struggle not just as a Ministry of Magic employee, but also a father to three children.

The Equus actor still has not seen the play, even if Rupert and Emma already did. They also went backstage to meet their characters’ on-stage counterparts.

As reported by Marie Claire, Radcliffe is hesitant to see the play fearing that he could be recognized.

“I just feel it would not be a relaxing evening at the theater. I assume every night there are 1,000 Harry Potter fans in the audience.”

He previously talked about wanting to see the play for he is “genuinely intrigued,” but the thought of being a distraction stops him from going to the theater.

Among the three Harry Potter lead stars, it was Emma who first experienced the production. In July, she raved about the play and meeting Noma Dumezweni on her Facebook page.

“Meeting Noma and seeing her on stage was like meeting my older self and have her tell me everything was going to be alright, which as you can imagine was immensely comforting (and emotional).”

Since the contract of the Cursed Child‘s original stars will expire this spring, Director John Tiffany tells Timeout the team is now almost finished recasting for the West End play.

“It’s almost done. Has it been hard? We’ve put a lot of work into it, but at the same time good actors want to do it because they know it needs good actors, they know their skill will be necessary to make it a success.”

Meanwhile, as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is headed to Broadway in the spring of 2018, a casting notice has already emerged. Tiffany said in the interview that both American and British actors will complete the cast.

The casting notice posted on Playbill did not give further details about what they’re looking for in a character except for centaur Bane who “must have huge upper body strength and be well-toned.” Nonetheless, each character found in the notice comes with a short description.

Auditions will take place at Pearl Studios in New York on Feb. 20.

[Featured Image by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images]