Anderson Cooper Talks About Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Court Loss

Anderson Cooper started off Anderson Cooper 360° Thursday evening by discussing how Donald Trump lost his bid to get his travel ban reinstated.

“Good evening, thanks for joining us tonight. The breaking news tonight is big. A major setback for President Trump — the verdict from a federal appeals court has come in, and it is unanimous. They are not reinstating his travel ban against refugees and citizens from seven different Muslim countries,” Cooper said before noting Trumps anger towards the ruling.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Even though Donald Trump said the ruling was political, Cooper revealed that the ruling came from judges appointed by several past Republican and Democrat presidents. He then revealed audio of Trump talking about his major setback.

“It’s a political decision and we will see them in court, and I look forward to doing it, ” Trump can be heard telling reporters before adding that he thinks we have a major security issue that puts our country at risk.

Cooper than turned the discussion over to CNN Justice Correspondent Pamela Brown, who said that this was a huge setback for Trump, and that the multiple page decision said that the government failed to prove why this travel ban was necessary.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” part of the decision read.

Brown said that the Justice Department is now reviewing the order, weighing its options, and may appeal to the Supreme Court. According to USA Today, that is definitely an option, though not as easy as it sounds.

“The administration could appeal directly to the Supreme Court. That could be a difficult road, however, as the court remains short one justice and deadlocked 4-4 between conservatives and liberals. With Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant ninth seat, Neil Gorsuch, just beginning a lengthy confirmation process, the high court could decide not to hear the president’s appeal.”

Five votes are needed to overturn the lower court’s decision. Trump definitely has an uphill battle — something even Senior white House Correspondent Jim Acosta revealed. He talked to one of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, about the decision.

“He’s seen it as what he always sees it as — the statute provides President Trump with great latitude and authority to protect the nation,” Conway answered as she was rushing to get back to the White House.

Acosta said Conway was just repeating what Trump’s team has since the beginning of his campaign. However, Acosta said that it was all “tough talk” that may not help much with the Supreme Court.

“This is a president who is sort of new to this. When it comes to deal with other branches of government, this is the judicial branch of the government saying, ‘You’ve gone too far here,'” Acosta continued, adding that it would take months before it gets to the Supreme Court.

Cooper then had a panel on to discuss the issue. Jeffery Toobin, a columnist for the New Yorker, said that the Trump administration still has options, but the appeal would be problematic.

Professor Alan Dershowitz said that Trump should withdraw the current order and come up with a new one with the help of Jeff Sessions and others.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]