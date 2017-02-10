Is Angelina Jolie Considering Adopting Another Child?

With a divorce and custody battle still in progress, it is being alleged that Angelina Jolie, 41, is currently thinking about adopting another baby, which would bring the total number of children she has to seven. But is this rumor true, and how will she be able to deal with a new baby in addition to her other children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8?

It is being rumored by Hollywood Life that Angelina Jolie had considered having another child with 53-year-old Brad Pitt, which was an idea that Pitt wasn’t particularly fond of. Jolie was said to “desperately” want a baby with Brad, but he kept refusing and saying no. It is claimed that Brad Pitt thought he and Angelina Jolie already had a large enough family and that “he felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid.”

However, it is alleged that Angelina Jolie is working on adoption plans for another baby in secret and that Brad is fully aware of this. Hollywood Life is also quoting a source through In Touch Weekly as saying, “Brad’s worried what impact it will have on their kids.”

It is unclear what impact another adoption by Angelina Jolie will have on her divorce. At the moment, the custody battle between Angelina and Brad appears to have heated up as it is being stated that Jolie is asking for $100,000 each month from Brad Pitt for their children’s maintenance. Angelina Jolie is seeking full custody of their six children, while Brad Pitt is looking to obtain joint custody, according to The Classical Arts.

With regard to the child support payments, In Touch Weekly is saying that $100,000 each month is being requested by Angelina as “This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child,” a source has claimed.

While Brad Pitt is said to not have any issue with looking after their children financially, he would prefer to put money into a trust where it can stay and thinks that would be a much better option than giving it to Angelina Jolie each month.

As Angelina Jolie currently has a net worth of $160 million she doesn’t technically need this money, but Brad Pitt is allegedly worth $240 million, which a source at In Touch Weekly claims is being used as leverage.

“Angie wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements. But with everything she’s asking for, it’s unlikely that will happen. She’s making ridiculous financial demands.”

If Angelina really was planning to adopt another child, Brad Pitt’s money would certainly be helpful. The Inquisitr reports that Angelina Jolie would like to put $250,000 every year into a trust fund for each of the couple’s children, and states that the trust will be capped when it reaches $5 million.

As many of the arguments that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had recently have to do with their children, it may not be surprising that it is being alleged that in January the couple argued over what would be the best choice of school for their six children.

“Brad’s team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie’s team rejected the idea. Brad’s team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

Do you think the latest rumors about Angelina Jolie wanting to adopt another baby are true and how do you think that would affect her divorce and custody battle?

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]