Is A Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding 2017 Collaboration Possible?

Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding have been suspected of dating in the past, but the only thing they ever made official is that they dated, are friends, and that they would have a collaboration one day.

Although they made that promise in 2015, will 2017 finally be the year Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding deliver to fans the collaboration they teased?

Now that Niall Horan has his own solo contract with Universal Records, he definitely has an opening for a music collaboration in 2017 with Ellie Goulding. Despite this, will they finally create a Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding duet to remember after teasing fans for over a year and a half?

On the other hand, Niall Horan might keep fans waiting for a single with Ellie Goulding because he has not followed through on any of the collaborations he has hinted on since One Direction went on hiatus.

For example, Shawn Mendes also keeps promising fans that he will complete a collaboration with Niall Horan one day after teasing fans for almost a year, according to Teen Vogue.

In the most recent collaboration hinting, Capital FM reports that The Chainsmokers have also said they want to record a song with Niall Horan. To be specific, it was confirmed in early February that The Chainsmokers and Niall Horan would be talking about a possible collaboration.

Is this a clue that Niall Horan might intend a collaboration with other musicians — but something about the contract does not suit both parties?

One of the most mysterious cases of a delayed music collaboration in Niall’s life is with Ellie Goulding.

For example, Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan were first suspected as being potential collaborators around late 2015, and Ellie confirmed that the collaboration was in the works. Specifically, according to a Sun interview from around November 13, 2015, Ellie Goulding stated the following.

“I’m going to write with him. He’s a really good guitarist and he’s funny, cheeky, really cool. He’s been my friend for quite a few years so I’m really up for it.”

While Ellie Goulding did release a collaboration about six months later, it was with Calvin Harris and not Niall Horan.

Naturally, fans would also like to see Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan together in other ways. For example, they have been suspected of having a secret relationship by their fans around December 2015, but Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding denied these rumors. Instead, they only allegedly went on a few dates.

Following the bonding moment between Niall and Ellie in late 2015, Dougie Poynter tweeted a happy birthday message to Ellie Goulding the same month, calling her a “very special/rad lady.”

A year later, Ellie Goulding posted a picture of her hanging out with Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes on Instagram around her birthday on December 30, 2016.

Adding to the contradictions, less than two weeks later, a photo of Niall Horan was taken with Ellie Goulding’s ex-boyfriend, Dougie Poynter, at an early January 2017 London Fashion Week event.

Despite this, could Niall Horan still having a crush on Ellie Goulding by making it awkward for her to go through with something intimate like a music collaboration?

After all, when Niall Horan was on The Late Late Show, he confirmed that he still had the hots for Ellie Goulding in October 2016 because she was a big fan of Planet Earth by David Attenborough, according to MTV.

Adding to the idea that Niall might be truly head-over-heels for Ellie, in June 2016, Niall Horan called Ellie Goulding his “best friend” in an interview.

Clearly, Ellie Goulding returns the sentiment to a degree, and has also been interviewed over the past year saying she thought of Niall Horan as her special music industry friend.

Personal relationships aside, the idea that Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan will release their collaboration in 2017 is a possibility for several reasons.

First of all, Niall Horan could be saving all his collaborations to release at once on his new album instead of pre-releasing singles.

Secondly, Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding were spending time together at the end of 2016, and the fact that she posted about it on social media means they are on good terms.

Finally, Ellie Goulding is currently not on tour, and, after her last performance at the Jingle Ball on December 15, 2016, she will not be at another performance until Bravalla Festival 2017 in Sweden at the end of June.

In the end, it is clear that 2017 is ripe for a collaboration between Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan — but will they use their free time to follow up on this project for their fans?

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]