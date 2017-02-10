Horror Master John Carpenter Approves Odd Pairing To Head ‘Halloween’ Reboot

Fans of the horror genre have not had a lot to be thrilled about in the last couple of decades. There have been movies here and there that stood out, but no true horror icons like back in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Well, there are many people who still believe that big-time names such as Michael Myers should still live on, and that is what’s going to happen in another remake of the Halloween movie that spawned a franchise. Making things even better is that John Carpenter gives it his blessing.

Halloween creator John Carpenter took to his Facebook page early on Thursday evening and revealed the news that so many horror fans have been waiting for. His franchise is going to get a new look and a new feel, but he completely approves of the Eastbound & Down team of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green to do it.

Along with a look at the poster for the 1978 original Halloween, Carpenter asked fans if they want a revolution and if they wanted to shake thinks up to bring Halloween back and make it rock again. He is entirely on board and wants it too.

“So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for: “David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. “David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. “I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. “And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

There are so many strange and awesome things in his announcement that it is hard to take it all in without reading it a couple of times.

First of all, Deadline has confirmed that David Gordon Green will direct the new version of Halloween while co-writing the script. Danny McBride, who worked on Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals with Green, will write it with him.

Last year, Miramax announced that there would be a new version of Halloween on the way with John Carpenter as the executive producer of the series he created with Moustapha Akkad in 1978. As awesome as that is, it may be hard for fans to see the new duo doing a horror film. McBride said that this will not be made into a comedy and the horror genres will be respected.

“David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing.”

Green goes on to say that it is “an honor to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers.” That’s a rather clever play on words there with “carve a new path,” but the duo appears to be aimed at delivering a true horror flick.

One of the other really cool things about John Carpenter’s announcement is that he may also do the music for the movie. It is really hard to not recognize the iconic music that has been played in just about every scary situation over the last four decades.

The Halloween franchise is one that has never really died out even if some of the following films weren’t met with a lot of appreciation.

Halloween – 1978

Halloween II – 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch – 1983

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers – 1988

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers – 1989

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers – 1995

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later – 1998

Halloween: The Resurrection – 2002

Halloween – 2007

Halloween II – 2009

Hopefully, this horror movie reboot will stay in place and actually end up getting made unlike the recent dumping of the Friday the 13th reboot as reported by Variety. Everything was all set to have Jason Voorhees return, but now, there is nothing.

Halloween is one of those franchises that simply has too many movies in it with more of them being bad instead of good. Rob Zombie tried to bring a new version of horror life into the series, but it wasn’t overly successful. Now, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green believe they have what it takes to make Michael Myers mean something again. While it may seem like a strange combination to create the reboot, it has to feel good knowing that John Carpenter is happy with it.

[Featured Image by Compass International]