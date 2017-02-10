Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour Dates: Where Is Bieber Performing In 2017?

After a brief hiatus, Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram. Bieber debuted his return to the social media platform by sharing his T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. Then, he shared a new poster regarding his upcoming Purpose stadium tour. As an added bonus, Justin also treated his fans to a few shirtless pictures.

What are the dates for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour? When can you see this 22-year-old singer perform live in 2017? Keep reading to find out.

Why Did He Leave Instagram, Anyway?

As Earth The Necklace reminds us, Justin Bieber deleted his Instagram in August of last year following all of the negative comments he received about his then rumored girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The negativity on social media resulted in a pretty messy situation with Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Fortunately for Justin Bieber fans, the singer has returned to Instagram and even helped his fans celebrate his return with a few shirtless pictures.

Per Billboard, when Justin Bieber reactivated his Instagram account last Friday, all of his content and his 77.1 million followers returned as if nothing had ever happened. One of the shirtless pictures that Justin Bieber shared a day ago can be viewed below.

SOO MUCH CONTENT A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

For the most part, the singer’s shirtless picture seemed to be well-received by those who left comments on it. Another shirtless picture of Justin – which also appeared to be well-received in the comment’s section – can also be viewed below.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

So, When Are The Tour Dates?

As Justin’s fans may recall, the singer’s world tour kicked off in March of last year. His Purpose Tour kicks off next week on February 15 and will run up until September, with the finale taking place in Canada.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Do you want to see Justin Bieber perform live in 2017? Well, all of Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour dates can be found below. Check out the tour dates to find out when Bieber will be performing near you.

February 15 in Monterrey, MX at Estadio BBVA Bancomer

February 18, 19, and 21 in Mexico City, MX at Foro Sol

March 6 in Perth, AU at nib Stadium

March 10 in Melbourne, AU at Etihad Stadium

March 13 in Brisbane, AU at Suncorp Stadium

March 15 in Sydney, AU at ANZ Stadium

March 18 in Auckland, NZ at Mount Smart Stadium

March 23 in Santiago, CL at Estadio Nacional

March 29 in Rio de Janeiro, BR at Parca da Apoteose

April 1 and 2 in Sao Paulo, BR at Allianz Parque

April 5 in Lima, PR at Estadio Nacional

April 8 in Quito, EC at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

April 12 in Bogota, CO at Estadio El Campín

April 15 in Punta Cana, DO at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 18 in San Juan, PR at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum

April 21 in Panama City, PA at Figali Convention Center

April 24 in San Jose, CR at Estadio Nacional

July 5 in Aarhus, DK at Jydsk Racecourse

July 7 in Stavanger, NO at Forus Travbane

July 10 in Stockholm, SE at Gardet

July 18 in Monza, IT at Autodromo Nazionale Monza

August 5 in Pasadena, CA at Rose Bowl Stadium

August 12 in Denver, CO at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

August 18 in Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

August 23 in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

August 29 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

September 5 in Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

In total, Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour consists of 30 different dates all across the United States and in several other countries as well. The only question is – will you be watching Bieber perform live during one of these tour dates in 2017?

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber returning to Instagram and treating his fans to a few shirtless pictures? More importantly, are you going to be seeing him perform live during his Purpose Tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]