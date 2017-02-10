‘The Batman’ Movie Script Is Ready And Cast Star Ben Affleck Is Satisfied

The Batman script is now ready, and Warner Bros. and the former film director and cast star Ben Affleck is happy with the results. There had been rumors going around that the script will be entirely redone from scratch, but Variety reporter Justin Kroll says it’s not true.

@BatmanNewsCom No, several sources already saying new script came in this month and everyone including Emmerich and Ben very happy with it — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 9, 2017

This is good news as it was Forbes who reported that The Batman script was undergoing a full re-write with Chris Terrio involved in the script writing. Now along with the recent response via the Variety reporter came an update that Toby Emmerich and Ben Affleck are quite satisfied with the write-up, according to Batman-News.

Of course, the decision for Affleck to direct was tee-tottering back and forth and Forbes indicated that since Ben’s been relieved of his helming duties, he can focus on a “commitment to overcoming the exhaustion and frustrations” that come with a demanding schedule.

His projects that had taken up his busy schedule include the Justice League movie, Suicide Squad, Live By Night, The Accountant, and Batman v. Superman. He has been involved in the directing and writing of some of these films so it would stand to reason he would need to relax.

That’s quite a ton on Affleck’s plate and perhaps this latest development assures the quality of the future Batman movie. He is probably to have assuredly breathed a sigh of relief once he saw the script.

Early this month John Campea of Collider Video had acknowledged Ben’s busy life having written and directed three movies. There was also a PR statement issued regarding this whole deal. Campea questioned whether or not it was believable considering only about a couple of weeks ago Affleck was on Jimmy Kimmel Live stating that he was going to direct.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

It then became questionable whether this decision-making process for the DCEU is dysfunctional and could become an indicator of things to come in the DC Cinematic Universe.

“With such a calculated and definitive statement made just mere weeks ago, are we actually to believe that Affleck, who has already taken on the dual role of director and actor in 3 films, one of which winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, now suddenly just days later had a complete reversal of philosophy or confidence?”

The Batman movie has no details beyond that as there is no release date, and now it may not shoot in the summer as previously anticipated. There had been two Reddit leaks of different release dates, one being Oct. 15, 2018 and the other date was July 13, 2018.

Chances are these leaks had changed from one to the next so they may be changing around just as much and this could mark another shift. Slash Film, however, predicts a June 14, 2019, debut thinking it’ll arrive prior to the Justice League movie.

Do you think The Batman movie will be satisfying to DCEU fans? Who do you think will be a good director to helm the project? Forbes did report that War for the Planet of the Apes‘ Matt Reeves will be the most likely candidate to replace Ben Affleck. Reeves has done pretty well for himself, so maybe some fans could picture him successfully frontrunning for the director’s chair.

