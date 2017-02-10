WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says He Doesn’t Need The Wyatt Family, Rips John Cena

Even before heading up to the WWE’s main roster, Bray Wyatt was surrounded by his family members in NXT as they left nothing but havoc behind them. Upon making their way up, The Wyatt Family continued to cause pain and destruction, but times have changed and the “Eater of Worlds” appears ready to head out on his own. Not only is Bray Wyatt ready to succeed on his own, but he plans on teaching John Cena a lesson at the Elimination Chamber.

On Sunday, five superstars will step into the chamber with WWE Champion John Cena and look to capture the belt as their own. Bray Wyatt is one of those men and he knows that he deserves to be in there with the likes of Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz.

On this week’s episode of “Talking Smack,” Cena was a guest to discuss the big match this weekend and said his main concern is AJ Styles. Going on, he said that as for the other superstars in the match, “everybody else just isn’t where we’re at” as he and Styles “are just in a groove.”

Well, it wasn’t expected that everyone else would take those words too kindly, and Wyatt certainly didn’t. Speaking with USA Today regarding his title shot this weekend, and he said that he really doesn’t care about Cena or anyone else.

“(Laughing) … I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline Wrestlemania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

If Bray were to become the WWE Champion at the Elimination Chamber, he would go on to face Randy Orton in the main event at WrestleMania 33. That match would essentially rip apart The Wyatt Family more than it already has been in the last month with Orton essentially kicking Luke Harper out of the stable.

That doesn’t bother Bray either.

Bray Wyatt is ready to move ahead on his own and he doesn’t need Luke Harper or Erick Rowan or Braun Strowman at his side. The way he is talking now, it doesn’t seem as if he feels he needs Orton either.

“The Wyatt Family has petered in numbers, but I don’t feel like I need them anymore. I don’t feel like I ever needed them and I certainly didn’t need Luke Harper. Going forward, this is all about me. You have to evolve to survive here. I feel like I’ve grown in every single way as an entity, as a god. I’m looking forward to that coming to fruition.”

The company looks to finally be in the frame of mind to push Bray Wyatt into the main event and he very well could walk out of Elimination Chamber with the title. If he does, he’ll hold onto it for at least around two months before having to face Orton, and there is nothing saying he won’t make a successful defense in early April.

Of course, the company could always end up bringing The Wyatt Family back together in the future once they separate themselves from Randy Orton.

As the years have gone by, The Wyatt Family has seen a number of changes with different members, new brothers, and dwindling numbers. If Bray Wyatt says he doesn’t need them, then, it looks as if he plans on doing things totally on his own soon. At the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, Wyatt is going to show John Cena and AJ Styles that not only is he on their levels, but he is above them and can win the WWE Championship by himself.

