Toni Anderson Missing: Search Continues After Woman’s Strange Disappearance

Kansas City, Missouri woman Toni Anderson has been missing for almost three weeks after sending a strange text to a friend just before she disappeared. Since then, neither Toni’s family nor her friends have heard from her but they continue to search tirelessly for the young woman hoping they will find her safe.

Only a week ago, Toni’s boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, took to English Landing Park in Parkville to scour the area for any clues that may reveal where Toni may be. According to Fox 4 Kansas City, Pete said a source informed him that Toni’s cell phone last pinged at the park, however, police would not confirm that information.

.@kcpolice can you confirm validity? #ToniAnderson told friend she was being pulled over Sunday & been missing since https://t.co/ZJviMPAcwr pic.twitter.com/YnO4c0lGEZ — Lauren Fournier (@missfournier) January 17, 2017

Pete’s father joined him in the search at the park, spending eight hours a day at the location in a quest to find Toni. Toni’s boyfriend told Fox 4 he wants to “…find any clues, find any of her belongings, her car, the bag she has, glasses, her phone anything.” He is also promoting an online petition asking police to release the dash cam video related to Toni being pulled over by an officer just prior to vanishing.

Pete told KSHB, “We feel that with the footage released it will lead to clues… We all want to see the footage. We feel like this will be the next step to bringing Toni home.”

According to NBC News, the Kansas City Police Department has stated that the dash footage will not be released because Toni’s case is still active and ongoing.

Toni Anderson, 20, has been missing since Sunday. Family, friends, and @kcpolice are asking for any assistance if you've seen her @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/lY6SUwZo6r — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) January 17, 2017

Sgt. Kari Thompson with the police department noted, “We don’t know if foul play is involved or not… We have nothing to suggest it has or has not,” NBC reports. Sgt. Thompson added, “We are investigating this as we do every other missing person case we get. Our goal is to have her home safe.”

At press, a GoFundMe page set up to aid in the search for Toni had exceeded its goal of $8,000 and has now raised $10,590. Although the page was initially set up by Toni’s boyfriend, her father, Brian Anderson, has announced publicly that he and his wife are now running the fundraiser.

Police say Toni left her place of employment, a local strip club called Chrome, at around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Toni worked as a server at the adult entertainment establishment, according to Fox News.

About 30 minutes later, Roxanne Townsend, a friend of Toni’s, received a text message from her that read, “Omg just pulled over again.”

A North Kansas City police officer stopped Toni as she drove down 9-Highway, apparently because she made an improper lane change. Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News that Toni ” informed the officer that she was almost out of gas.” He added that the officer who stopped Toni told her there was a gas station close by, gave her a warning for the violation, and then observed Toni head to a nearby QuikTrip, which appears to be the last time she was seen.

Have you seen this woman? Toni Anderson is a student at @UMKansasCity from @CityofWichita. She's been missing since Sunday. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/UhMHU5M3Mx — Molly Brewer (@MollyBrewerKSN) January 18, 2017

After Toni failed to show up at the Shady Lady strip club where she was set to meet friends, a missing persons report was filed, according to UMKC. The report notes that police investigators had obtained video surveillance of Toni, however, they are not releasing it because it is part of the investigation in her case.

According to Toni’s father, she never made it to her classes at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, which she was slated to begin on January 17.

Toni is described as being from about 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last known to be driving a 2013 black Ford Focus with Kansas license plate number 989 GAX.

Anyone with information about Toni Anderson is urged to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

