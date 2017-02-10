Trevor Noah Interviews Senator Elizabeth Warren On ‘The Daily Show’

“Since Trump’s inauguration, the White House has been the home of chaos and excitement. And now, Congress is getting on on the action as well, ” Noah said on The Daily Show, adding that there has been “real” excitement.

He turned attention to Elizabeth Warren, who read a letter from Dr. King’s wife on the Senate floor. Vox explains what went down.

“Written in 1986, the letter criticizes the civil rights record of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), President Trump’s nominee for attorney general.”

The article adds that when she read the letter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell found her in violation of Senate Rule 19, which is a rarely enforced restriction barring senators from using words to impute the motives of another senator during a floor debate.

Elizabeth Warren then appeared by satellite to talk to Trevor Noah.

“Look, the main thing is millions of people are now reading Coretta Scott King’s letter. It is an amazing letter. It is a letter full of passion, it’s a letter full of heart, and it’s a letter full of advice to us,” Warren mentioned, adding that it talks about a moment in history where African Americans were beaten away from the polls and indicated Jeff Sessions’ role in that.

Warren told Trevor Noah that she believes it has an important lesson today for all of America. She said that she hopes everybody reads her letter that talks about why it is so important to have public officials who believe in equal rights and equal opportunities.

When Noah asked Warren if she thinks McConnell helped her cause, especially since it already received 6 million views on Facebook, Warren laughed.

“What it’s done is it’s helped us have a better democratic conversation. You know, understand — we don’t have the votes in the Senate to block someone like Jeff Sessions. We don’t have the power to block a secretary of education who doesn’t believe in public education. We don’t have those votes,” Warren emotionally said and added that we have to count on people all around the country to make their voices heard.

“Some people would say though, “Those are the rules. What you did on the floor was breaking the rules. You are not meant to impugn the motives of a senator,” Noah continued, trying to play devil’s advocate.

Warren detracted a little bit and said that Scott’s letter talks about how Jeff Sessions managed by prosecuting civil rights workers who were trying to help elderly African-Americans vote.

“And you notice that Republicans are not saying, ‘Hey, those aren’t the facts!” Warren continued, as if she was about to cry.

Trevor Noah thanked Warren for coming onto the show as the audience wildly applauded. The segment has received a lot of praise. After an article on the Huffington Post about the segment, commenters are very complimentary towards Warren.

“Warren persisted because she’s strong woman with a strong voice who cares about her country and the American people. Sadly, the same cannot be said about Senate Republicans like Mitch McConnell,” says Terry Lee.

“I wish there were at least a dozen more Democratic Senators who had the set of ovaries that Warren does,” adds Jacob Jacobsen.

Twitter has given a lot of credit to Elizabeth Warren as well.

BRAVO FOR ELIZABETH WARREN… SHE'S BRAVE, INTELLIGENT, AND TRULY ADMIRABLE… IN SPITE OF HER EFFORTS THE BIGOT… https://t.co/Fna3TO6DSk — WakeUp&SmellCoffee (@wakeupworldblog) February 9, 2017

I love Elizabeth Warren more than Leslie Knope loves Hillary Clinton — Jex ☀️ (@EmotionalJedi) February 10, 2017

