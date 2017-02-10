Sorry, Lady Gaga And Taylor Kinney Shippers, Gaga Has A New Guy

Lady Gaga has moved on from Taylor Kinney it seems. According to several news outlets, Lady Gaga has moved on from her broken engagement with Kinney and is now dating Creative Artists Agency agent Christian Carino. According to Us Weekly, though Gaga remained coy in a pre-Grammys interview with Ryan Seacrest stating she’s a lady who doesn’t like to discuss her love life, she and Carino have been spotted multiple times showing affection toward one another.

The news is more than likely disheartening to those who had hoped the breakup of Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney was only a temporary one. Kinney, the star of Chicago Fire, and Lady Gaga, the enigmatic musician, seemed like an unlikely pairing but their coupling seemed to go along with the notion that opposites attract. Kinney and Gaga had been dating for about three years when they became engaged in 2014. In a surprise move, they announced their broken engagement last July.

An Instagram post at the time by Lady Gaga suggested that she and Taylor Kinney would find their way back to each other starting with the statement, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” leading some to think they were like Friends‘ Ross and Rachel and simply taking a break.

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

In October, Lady Gaga had discussed the close relationship she had maintained with Kinney despite the breakup in an interview with Sirius XM host Howard Stern.

“I’m actually very close to Taylor,” Gaga said according to Us Weekly. “He’s been my lover and my friend for a really long time.”

Taylor Kinney discussed Lady Gaga briefly with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford while visiting Today last December. After the hosts remarked that thinking of either Lady Gaga or Taylor Kinney always made them think of the other as if they were forever linked, Kinney went on to discuss Lady Gaga’s charitable foundation and how he was helping with that. After some prodding from Kotb, however, Taylor declined to comment on his personal relationship with Lady Gaga, joking that he was dating Kathie Lee Gifford in secret.

Rumors arose in December that Kinney had moved on to dating 26-year-old Alanna DiGiovanni, but Taylor remained mum on the subject. Fans of the couple got excited this past weekend as an Instagram photo of Taylor Kinney with friends at the Super Bowl emerged, thinking Kinney was there to support Gaga on the big stage.

Channeling Super Bowl XLIX ????❤????????????????#GoPats #Legacy A photo posted by Dempsey Marks (@dempseymarks) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

But, as it turns out, the person who shared the picture on Instagram, Dempsey Marks, went on to say it was actually a photo from Super Bowl 49. Lady Gaga was the halftime performer for Super Bowl LI.

Today’s rumor that Lady Gaga seems to have moved on from Kinney sent Twitter into a mild meltdown.

Me to Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney right now: pic.twitter.com/CMsFmtBOkQ — Bri???? (@BellaBri_xo) February 9, 2017

Lady Gaga having a new boyfriend that isn’t Taylor Kinney makes me so sad — Kelly Kaufman (@FAKEKELLYK) February 9, 2017

Lady Gaga seriously? I thought you would of ended up with Taylor Kinney — michaelaaaa♡ (@michaelaa_anne) February 9, 2017

While some joked that Gaga’s new fella Christian Carino looked old enough to be her father, others just clung to the hope that he is a rebound romance and she will land back in the arms of Taylor Kinney eventually.

Why is lady gaga dating her dad asdfghjkl — diamond flesh???? (@diamondflesh) February 9, 2017

If there’s one thing we’ve learned to expect from Lady Gaga, however, it is the unexpected. While she may be dating Christian Carino today, there’s no saying she won’t be back with Taylor Kinney in the future. And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll see Gaga sporting a meat suit bridal gown walking down the aisle to Taylor Kinney in his Chicago Fire uniform.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]