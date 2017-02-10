Lady Gaga Has A New Man — Who Is Christian Carino?

Lady Gaga is back in the game of love after splitting from her fiance, Taylor Kinney, last year. The Super Bowl halftime singer has a new love interest and his name is Christian Carino. The celebrity couple has been confirmed by E! News.

During the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Gaga was seen kissing CAA talent agent Christian Carino before her big gig as the star of the Pepsi halftime show.

Warming up ???????????? A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Lady Gaga was spotted posing for a selfie with Carino while he kissed her on the cheek.

Gettin' too funky in the dressing room. While my best friends side eye me from the couch for bein a ham ???? so happy my friends and family are. Let's go men it's gametime!????????????????????⚡️ A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Thirty-year-old Lady Gaga also attended Tommy Hilfiger’s TommyXGigi Runway show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The singer brought 48-year-old Carino along to the fashion show.

Christian Carino may not be a familiar face on the red carpet because this successful stud is a master behind the scenes. Carino has clients including superstars like Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Simon Cowell, Amber Heard, and Miley Cyrus.

Carino and Gaga share a love of music. People reported that the new couple recently attended a Kings of Leon concert together at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Christian Carino is not necessarily new to dating within the entertainment industry. The successful businessman was in a previous romantic relationship with The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan.

You can read my interview with Normie for @soitgoesmag (link in bio) Happy Monday Lovelies. X @bigbaldhead A photo posted by Lauren Cohan (@laurencohan) on Nov 21, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

It appears that the pop star has already gotten close to Carino’s family, and was spotted with a girl who looked to be Christian’s daughter, Bella, at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show with her.

Lady Gaga and actor Taylor Kinney were previously engaged, however, the couple called off the wedding in July, according to Daily Mail.

Sending love to little monsters. I'm having a Million Reasons moment thinking about how grateful I am to have had such amazing fans all these years. You are a creative and passionate community thank you for loving me so much that we made it to the Super Bowl together. You'll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together. #superbowl A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Kinney proposed to Gaga last year on Valentine’s Day after the pair had been together in a low-key relationship for four years.

“We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared.”

Carino is the first man that Gaga has been seen with since the split.

Loved my #SB51 #JoanneVibes blonde and pink hair, styled and colored by @fredericaspiras! Thank you Freddie, @MatrixUSA and @UltaBeauty! ???? A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Lady Gaga had to speak out against bullies who actually body shamed the pop star for wearing small clothing with her stomach hanging out during her Super Bowl performance.

“I heard my body was a topic of conversation, so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.”

Gaga rose above her haters and explained that she did not need to “cater” to anyone or anything to succeed.

