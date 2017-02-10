WWE Diva Paige Doing It Her Way In MMA Octagon – Eyed For WrestleMania 33?

WWE star Paige has been training like “crazy” with the MMA, despite reports that she’s not yet medically cleared to go back into the WWE ring. So what’s up with this? She’s still out with a neck injury from the WWE, but Paige recently confirmed that she is training with the MMA.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a photographer from TMZ asked Paige, aka the Diva of Tomorrow, point blank about the recent buzz of her link to the MMA. Without hesitation she shared how she’s been training in the octagon.

So is the MMA something Paige is looking at for the future? She answered that question too, but it was a single word answer of “maybe,” which still leaves Paige’s fans up in the air when it comes to the diva’s future.

The 24-year-old, who comes from a wrestling family across the pond, had her first professional wrestling match at 13. So at 24, she already has more than a decade of getting into the ring under her belt. Paige has been sidelined for more than six months now with a neck injury. The injury was bad enough to require surgery. Twice while she was out for this injury she violated the WWE Wellness Policy.

Paige and her father both claim that the violations were due to Paige being prescribed pain medication for her neck injury. The WWE claims the violations were for something different. Back in October the WWE handed Paige a 60-day suspension.

When Paige took to the social media to call out the WWE for this suspension the WWE came back with their own explanation. Both Paige and her father posted on social media how Paige had a prescription for the drugs found in her drug test, but the WWE bit back.

WWE released a statement to the New York Post saying, “Saraya-Jade Bevis tested positive for an illegal substance, not a prescription drug.” They also claim, “In addition, WWE is providing world-class medical care for her in-ring injury.”

Skip ahead several months and Paige is training with the MMA with rumors of a WWE return in WrestleMania 33 in April. Paige comes from a wrestling family in the U.K. and both her parents were in the ring. She also has two brothers in the business. Paige’s dad is Ricky Legend, the former wrestler.

Much of a pro-wrestling career has to do with intrigue and Paige certainly has enough of that surrounding her right now. The big question is where will she surface next?

The story of Paige growing up in this wrestling family and being the only one to make it to the WWE out of her brood, became a fascination for another former wrestling great, The Rock. This started years ago when Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was in London filming Fast and Furious. It was because he couldn’t sleep one night that he learned of this famous family, more notably, Paige.

In the wee hours of the morning while clicking through the different TV stations, The Rock came across a documentary called Fighting With My Family. Paige caught his eye and he couldn’t shake his interest in the journey that brought her to the WWE.

The Rock is now making a movie about Paige with the same name as the documentary, Fighting With My Family. Not only is he putting this film on the screen, but Rock will appear in the movie. He is slated for a cameo in the flick.

According to CB WWE, The Rock has cast major actors for the film, with Florence Pugh playing the part of Paige and Jack Lowden will play Paige’s brother Zak. The Rock also announced that Game of Thrones star Lena Headly and comedian Nick Frost have also signed on to play roles in the film.

While Paige has been on the sidelines for the past six months or so, it looks like she’s coming back with a bang. Not only is she still under contract with the WWE and rumors have her making her comeback from her injury at WrestleMania 33, but she is also spending time training with the MMA.

If that wasn’t enough, The Rock, who is not only a former wrestler, but an A-List actor, is making her life into a full-length movie. Paige is a big fish in the WWE pond, but she will soon be a bigger fish world-wide with this movie, even those who don’t follow wrestling will know her name. It appears that she’s done alright for someone who is only 24. The fans love her.

