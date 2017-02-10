Could Taylor Swift And Tom Hiddleston Get Back Together?

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston, recently gushed over the singer in a new interview, but could the former couple get back together?

According to a new report, Hiddleston is hoping for another chance with Taylor Swift and feels there is a real possibility that they could one day rekindle their romance.

“Tom enjoyed his relationship with [Taylor Swift] and really spoke the truth in his recent interview about her,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 9. “Good relationships take time to remain good, and he feels that if he had another chance, he would try much harder. [Tom] would never turn down another chance to date her, and that isn’t out of the realm of possibility in his mind.”

Taylor Swift began dating Tom Hiddleston in June 2016, just weeks after splitting from her former boyfriend of 17 months, Calvin Harris.

Throughout Taylor Swift’s relationship with the actor, the pair was seen traveling with one another to the U.K., Italy, Australia and Nashville, Tennessee, where Hiddleston was seen meeting Swift’s parents. Starting with the former couple’s first outing in Rhode Island, which took place on the beach near Swift’s home, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston didn’t hesitate to show their affection for one another in public.

Although Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston continued to flaunt their PDA for several weeks, they ultimately took a step back from living out their romance in the public eye and in August of last year, rumors began surfacing in regard to a possible dispute between them. At the time, Us Weekly magazine told readers that Swift and Hiddleston had reached a rocky point in their whirlwind romance and involved themselves in a “major argument.” Weeks later, an E! News report confirmed the couple had parted ways after just months of dating.

“[Taylor Swift] felt he wanted to take the relationship to be too public,” a source told the outlet at the time, “and she was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity.”

While Tom Hiddleston’s alleged need to be quite public with their romance was blamed for their split, he only had good things to say about his past relationship during his recent interview about Taylor Swift.

“You have to fight for love,” Tom Hiddleston told GQ magazine, and “you have to be true to yourself.”

“[Taylor Swift] is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely,” he added.

Although the majority of the rumors about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s split have suggested that Hiddleston was to blame, neither he nor Swift have ever explained what led to the end of their romance. As for the Hollywood Life source, they seemed to think that it was Hiddleston’s lack of effort that led to their demise.

“He didn’t work hard enough to keep it going and didn’t allow it to flourish the way that it could have,” the source said.

Following her split from Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift was linked to rapper Drake after celebrating his 30th birthday in Los Angeles last October and Hiddleston was linked to actress Priyanka Chopra.

In September of last year, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra were said to have gotten flirty with one another after an appearance at the Emmy Awards. As an E! News report revealed at the time, the two actors were “openly flirting with each other” at an after-party.

“Tom had his arm around her and held her close. Afterwards, Tom and Priyanka talked closely and were holding hands at one point for a few moments,” an insider said. “Priyanka fixed Tom’s bow-tie and then the two kissed on both cheeks.”

