George Clooney & Amal Join Beyonce & Jay Z—Expecting Twins!

It has been confirmed! George and Amal Clooney are pregnant and expecting twins. It looks like 2017 might be the year of celebrity twins. Beyonce and Jay Z just announced last week that they were expecting as well.

Julie Chen from The Talk just confirmed the news: George, 55, and Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins and she is pregnant with a boy and a girl.

The Clooney’s join another A-list couple, Beyonce and Jay Z, who also recently stirred up a lot of excitement when they announced that they were expecting twins on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins.” “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

Chen claimed that the Clooney babies are due in June.

Although the Clooneys have not commented on the news of the pregnancy themselves, Chen is said to be connected in Hollywood, and was told by good sources, according to TMZ.

Multiple sources also confirmed Amal’s pregnancy with twins to People reporters.

“[Amal] has let everyone in the families know quietly. They’re all very happy.”

Rumors ignited that Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month with what appeared to a be a baby bump.

???????? A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Mrs. Clooney was then spotted looking even bigger in Barcelona later in the month.

Barcelona ❤ A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Amal, a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer, swooped up one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors when she married George Clooney in Venice in 2014.

Clooney proposed to Amal in April of 2014.

This was not the first time the actor had gotten down on one knee to propose.

❤️ A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

Clooney was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.

Back in 2006, Clooney did an interview with People when he was named the year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, where he expressed a never-say-never attitude when asked about having babies.

“I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It’s not something to be taken lightly. I don’t have that gene that people have to replicate. But everything in my life has changed over time.”

In 2015, George Clooney joked to USA Today that the tabloids were constantly speculating about when and whether the newlyweds would have kids.

“We are having triplets. We’re going to have four, actually.”

The Clooneys have homes in Studio City, California, Lake Como, Italy, and England.

It is not known where the celebrity couple is planning on raising their children.

Months before rumors began swirling that the international human rights lawyer was pregnant, she spoke about how inspiring her own mother was at the Texas Conference for Women in November.

Amal’s mother, Baria, was a journalist and she referred to her as one of the most influential people in her life.

“I think growing up my mother was definitely a role model, she was always a working woman and someone who is independent and cared about her career and cared about being independent, but also had balance.”

Something that Amal noted was the fact that her mother was able to find a balance in her life and never lost her femininity.

Amal and George Clooney have already expanded their family by once since tying the knot in 2014. The couple adopted a shelter dog in 2015 named Millie.

39-year-old Amal Clooney and 35-year-old Beyonce are both thought to have had IVF treatments to facilitate their pregnancies, according to Slate.

#Stunning A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Other celebrities that have had twins via IVF include Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

It is not known when Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins are due. However, according to reports by the Inquisitr, Beyonce’s father may have accidentally slipped up on the news of the genders of the twins.

[Featured Image by Clemens Bilan/Stringer/Getty Images]