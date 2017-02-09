Triple Homicide: Jupiter Police Arrest One Person On Federal Firearms Charge

Four days after the mysterious Jupiter triple homicide case shocked local residents, investigating officers are yet to make a significant breakthrough. According to The Palm Beach Post, the FBI has arrested the renter of the house where the triple murders took place on February 5. According to Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow, the arrested man was identified as 27-year-old Charles Vorpagel. However, he went on to clarify that this individual was arrested on federal firearms charges while adding that they are still on the lookout for another person of interest. They have not named a suspect at this point of time.

JUST IN: Police probe at Jupiter fatal shooting site enters fifth day https://t.co/J9eC6wnIGS pic.twitter.com/Ruchep9sSA — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) February 9, 2017

Meanwhile, town police held a media briefing a short while ago where they revealed the status of the investigation. We have embedded the video of the press briefing below.

Earlier, town police identified the victims of the triple homicide, the worst mass shooting incident in the area since 2009 as 20-year-old Kelli J. Doherty of Tequesta, 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy of Gainesville, and 25-year-old Sean P. Henry of Jupiter. The trio were all killed in the shooting that was reported earlier this week at a home located on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street in the Jupiter River Estates neighborhood. The investigating team also found a car on the southbound side of Interstate 95 just north of Northlake Boulevard which they believe is a vehicle of interest. Jupiter Police Chief maintains that the triple homicide does not appear to be “a random act of violence.” Police officials have also not revealed as to how many shots were fired in the incident or if any weapons were found at the crime scene. A few minutes after the triple homicide, another shooting was reported from less than a mile away where one person was injured and was taken to a trauma center. The individual’s condition remains unknown at the time of this publishing. Police now believe the two shootings were related. However, they stopped short of divulging further infirmation citing an ongoing investigation.

#Jupiter police still looking for a killer this morning. We have the latest details in the Jupiter triple shooting.

WPBF 25 News. pic.twitter.com/725JEnuyrZ — Mark Kelly WPBF (@MarkKellyWPBF) February 7, 2017

According to neighbors, the people living in the home had moved into to the property only a few months ago. All the persons killed in the incident were active on social media networks. One of the victims, Henry, had spent some time in Haiti where he was a volunteer and had just returned from there. He was a student at Jupiter High School and attended Tallahassee Community College and was currently employed at Keating Moore Construction. According to Tisa Oldham, who was Henry’s boss from his previous job, the young man had volunteered to go to Haiti last month where he and nine others helped build houses for locals. He was also an active member of the local congregation.

“He is deeply missed here,” she said. “He is loved by this congregation. We plan to make ourselves available to his family.”

We spent night searching neighborhood for evidence and suspects after shooting: Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow. pic.twitter.com/TdB9QsamOC — Bill DiPaolo (@billdipaolo) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile, a local restaurant announced a Valentine’s Day-themed benefit on Thursday at 7 p.m. where all proceeds will go to the relatives of those killed in the triple homicide. The event was originally supposed to be fund-raiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They, however, changed plans after they realized that several employees at the restaurant knew the people who were killed. According to General Manager Kelly Dakis, who knew the victims, Henry and El-Salhy went to Jupiter High School while Doherty attended William T. Dwyer High School. He also revealed that Doherty has worked at the restaurant last summer as a server and was best friends with a bartender still employed there.

A GoFundMe campaign too has been set up to help the families of the victims.

[Featured Image By Prath/ Shutterstock]