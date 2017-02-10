Kellyanne Conway Plugs Ivanka Trump’s ‘Stuff’ — Ethics Site Crashes

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Didn’t Kellyanne Conway know that endorsing Ivanka Trump’s products on cable news was a major offense when it comes to the ethics of the government? If she didn’t know at the time, she sure does now after the plugging of Ivanka’s products threw the White House into a crisis mode on Thursday.

The Office of Government Ethics received legal complaints that suggested Conway broke the law as the top advisor to the president by hawking his daughter’s wares. The complaints that came into the department that oversees ethics in government were massive, so much so that it crashed their website. The complaints came from other politicians and regular citizens alike.

So what does the White House have to say about Kellyanne’s huge mistake? Sean Spicer, the president’s White House press secretary, would only pass along to reporters that Kellyanne has been “counseled’ over this incident. This was all he would divulge during the daily press briefing.

Spicer was adamant when letting reporters know that this was as far as Trump’s camp is willing to go with a statement about the top adviser to the president. “She has been counseled,” that is it. Nothing was said about Conway going way over the line of ethics.

Needless to say, Democrats were furious that Conway committed an ethics violation when she broke the law that prohibits endorsement of products by any government official, reports The Hill. Some Republicans are also voicing their disapproval over such a seemingly blatant offense.

Flood of Kellyanne Conway complaints crashes the @OfficeGovEthics website https://t.co/RMGenU34WI — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) February 9, 2017

A letter requesting that disciplinary action be taken against Conway was signed by the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Representative Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). It was addressed to Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). Chaffetz did say that Conway was “clearly over the line” with the remarks that she made.

According to The Hill, this is just one more episode that recently “infuriated ethics experts and given ammunition to President Trump’s critics.” These are the same critics who claim Trump and his family are using the office of the president for their own financial gain.

Kellyanne also told people to watch Quick Wits, but biased media isn't covering that! Terrible @KellyannePolls @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/IkUZL03I2v — Bob Bedore (@QWBobBedore) February 10, 2017

According to CNN News, a call to review Kellyanne’s comments is coming from both parties. They are requesting a probe into whether or not she broke the law with her plug on Ivanka’s “stuff.” Kellyanne was upset over the major retailers pulling Ivanka’s line out of their stores, which was the precursor to this “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff” comment.

So what did Kellyanne say? “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff.” She was talking with Fox News from the White House at the time. There is much more behind this event than meets the eye. Kellyanne was probably not even looking at this in a financial sense; her train of thought was more of taking a stand against the retailers who pulled Ivanka’s stuff out of their stores.

Here are Kellyanne’s own words while speaking to Fox News, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Conway said. “It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully — I’m going to just, I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Many believe Ivanka’s line being pulled from the stores was done in retaliation to Trump’s new immigration policy. He has put a temporary ban on people coming into the U.S. from certain countries. This is only until a system of vetting can be put in place.

Rather than looking at Kellyanne as someone attempting to bring in sales for Ivanka, Conway’s statement might speak to her inexperience as a top presidential aide. She was a brilliant strategist when it came to getting Trump elected, but now she is at a different level altogether.

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News live Thursday evening. She said that Trump is supporting her 100 percent. She also gave a shout-out to the women of America that they would be lucky to have a boss that treated them as Donald Trump treated her today.

[Featured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Images]