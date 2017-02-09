BoycottNetflix? ‘Dear White People’ Netflix Trailer Gets 177K Dislikes [Video]

Some folks on social media are vowing they will boycott Netflix on Thursday, February 9, all the because of the new Dear White People trailer uploaded on February 8. According to YouTube, the new Dear White People trailer has been viewed more than 650,000 times but has racked up more than 177,000 thumbs down ratings thus far. In contrast, the new Dear White People trailer has only gotten a little more than 12,000 thumbs up ratings on YouTube.

Those who don’t want to boycott Netflix and want to watch Dear White People on Netflix can begin watching the series on April 28. The first season of Dear White People will begin that day, with 10 episodes of Dear White People planned for the first season.

In the meantime, the proposed Netflix boycott represents the latest business that folks are busy talking about boycotting or not boycotting, based on the public’s viewpoint of Netflix carrying the Dear White People episodes. As reported by the Inquisitr, some people talked about boycotting Nordstrom after the retailer dropped Ivanka Trump’s line and Kellyanne Conway urged the public to buy Ivanka’s stuff.

Others talked about boycotting Starbucks when Starbucks agreed to hire 10,000 refugees around the world. And then there were those who spoke of boycotting Budweiser beer after the beer-maker’s Super Bowl ad showed the positive aspect of immigration.

Now that the Netflix series Dear White People has had more attention placed on it due to the new trailer, boycott talk is trending on social media.

As seen in the top photo above, Justin Simien accepted an award for the best first screenplay for Dear White People, which in 2014 was first a movie before becoming a controversial Netflix series in 2017. As reported by Masslive.com, the premise of Dear White People centers around a college student named Samantha White, who is a black woman that creates the Dear White People radio show as her means of enlightening the predominantly white students that surround her as a college student.

With the Netflix series starring Logan Browning in the lead role of Dear White People, there is plenty of fodder to choose from, such as the inappropriateness of wearing blackface to college parties. Whereas the Dear White People movie didn’t cause much hubbub, nor talk of a boycott, now that Netflix has agreed to show episodes of the Ivy League campus based series, the #boycottNetflix hashtag was born.

Meanwhile, the boycott of Netflix talk has prompted Simien to speak out on Facebook about the boycott talk and the backlash he has received for creating Dear White People. Simien added 4 new photos and wrote about the Dear White People backlash.

“When the first trailer for the film dropped, I’ll admit the deluge of claims that I was a reverse racist and a ‘piece of s*** monkey that should shut up and go back to Africa’ really hurt. But now, I feel strangely encouraged. To see the sheer threat that people feel over a date announcement video featuring a woman of color (politely) asking not to be mocked makes it so clear why I made this show. I want those who are chronically unseen in the culture to feel seen. And I want those willing to extend empathy to experiences unlike theirs to understand their humanity more deeply. Here’s to 4.28.17 And hopefully some more woke folks to get up in these comments.”

Justin was pictured in the top photo above, accepting his Independent Spirit Award for writing Dear White People from Zach Galifianakis and Kristen Wiig. The event was held on Saturday, February 21, 2015, at the 30th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

