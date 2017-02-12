‘Yuri On Ice’ Figure Skaters As Warriors In ‘Rage of Bahamut’ Game

Yuri, Victor, and Yurio from immensely popular Japanese anime Yuri On Ice will now been seen battling a demonic invasion in Rage of Bahamut, a card battle smartphone game developed by Cygames.

The team of Rage of Bahamut, a popular card battle smartphone game, has teamed up with the original TV anime Yuri On Ice. In one of the most unorthodox of combinations, figure skaters Yuri, Victor, and Yurio, the three leading characters around whom the series is primarily based, will now be battling demons in a frozen kingdom. The slender and graceful dancers on frozen ice have been reimagined as battle-hardened warriors who will take on bizarre and powerful creatures.

Yuri On Ice creators haven’t yet announced its second season. However, the anime that broke new grounds with its storyline and theme appears to be returning to the tried and tested genre in Japanese anime. The lead characters of YOI will now been seen battling demons in a frozen kingdom that’s awash with mysticism and supernatural.

Male professional skaters Yuri, Victor, and Yurio will don a completely different avatar. Their slender personas, designed to execute flawless dance maneuvers on ice, will now sport quite flamboyant costumes, replete with swords and wands. Although the figure skaters turned warriors don’t seem to sport any armor, they are expected to ward off a demonic invasion.

In Rage of Bahamut, Yuri, Victor, and Yurio are supposed to be brave and fearless warriors of the winter kingdom of Zeronitea, reported Sumikai. The region is also called as the “Country of Winter,” and as expected, the land appears to be experiencing perpetual winter and snow. These conditions are ideal for figure skating. However, the trio isn’t in the kingdom to compete with each other or enthrall the audience with their performances in any ice rink.

Instead, the queen of Zeronitea, known unimaginatively as the Snow Queen, has been threatened with a hostile takeover. According to the backstory, the winter-land may soon fall into the hands of demons. The creatures with access to the dark powers are planning to overtake Zeronitea, and unless the Snow Queen comes up with an action plan to defend her land, all will be lost. Although it is not immediately clear how, but the figure skaters Yuri, Victor, and Yurio are personally chosen by the queen to fight for her land.

The queen of Zeronitea entrusts the trio from Yuri On Ice to ensure the demonic invasion is overthrown. There’s no information about the skillset that Yuri, Victor, and Yurio possess, but their costumes do offer some hints. Yuri Katsuki, the lead character of YOI is seen sporting a sheathed sword, and is also accompanied by a dog. Although the dog’s purpose remains unclear, Yuri could be a swordsman and may be expected to launch a frontal assault on the approaching demons.

Meanwhile, Victor Nikiforov, the Russian figure skater in YOI, is seen sporting a sorcerer’s costume. He is seen holding a magic wand which bears a beautiful snowflake design at its end. It is quite likely that Victor might have magical powers and could cast spells during the battles to defeat the demons. The most intriguing character is of Yuri Plisetsky, who is popularly known as Yurio in YOI. He sports a dark costume and seems to have, what appear to be wings. It is possible that Yurio might be able to fly above the demons and use aerial combat techniques.

The crossover of Yuri On Ice with Rage of Bahamut starts on February 15 and runs until February 22. In other words, players will get to experience a completely new avatar of YOI characters merely for a week. Unfortunately, the game is currently not supported on English servers, but English-speaking players are hopeful.

[Featured Image by Mitsuro Kubo/Yuri!!! On Ice/Funimation]