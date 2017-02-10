Harry Styles Birthday: Did Zayn Malik Or Gigi Hadid Shade Him?

Harry Styles recently celebrated his 23rd birthday on February 1, and he received a large number of well wishes for the day. On the other hand, it was noted that one particular person did not wish Harry Styles a happy birthday — and fans are starting to wonder if this is going to be a pattern for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Gigi Hadid has passed up on the chance to be friendly with Harry Styles. For example, it was noted that during the 2015 AMA’s, Gigi Hadid gave a big hug to everyone in One Direction when they receive their award, but she did not extend this hug to Harry Styles.

Although Gigi Hadid and Harry Styles fans speculated about her reasons for doing this, there were very few credible details revealed. All the fans really knew is that Gigi Hadid did not hug Harry in 2015 at the AMA’s, and Harry Styles was rather confused by this, according to Daily Mail.

The only credible details that were given pertained to friends of Gigi Hadid’s that were exes of Harry Styles, such as Taylor Swift — but again, nothing was confirmed.

Fans waited to see if Gigi Hadid would shade Harry Styles again and it was suspected that Zayn Malik was ignoring him. For this reason, Movie News Guide speculated that Zayn Malik was shading Harry Styles on his birthday — soon after Zayn released a single with Taylor Swift for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Currently fan the flames of rumors is the observation that everyone in One Direction wished Harry Styles a happy birthday on social media except Zayn Malik. Nevertheless, there is no direct evidence that there is an ongoing feud between Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

Also, although it was insinuated in a recent headline, just because Gigi Hadid is Zayn Malik’s girlfriend, it does not mean she is going to side with her boyfriend over presumed fights with his old band.

Despite this, fans are constantly on the prowl to find “evidence” that Harry Styles and Zayn Malik might be on the outs. An example that concerned fans was when Harry Styles released his photos for Another Man, and Gigi Hadid “immediately” posted on social media a photo of Zayn Malik on a magazine cover, according to Sun.

This action was construed to be Gigi Hadid taking a jab at Harry Styles — according to the comments on social media from One Direction fans — but Gigi Hadid has never come out against Harry Styles publically.

Although some fans might be over-reaching as far as having a valid claim that Gigi Hadid is truly “shading” Harry Styles, the stronger case for this is her mother.

During a live television interview, Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Foster, was possibly dissing Harry Styles around October 2016 when she “approved” Kendall Jenner for her son, Anwar Hadid, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

However, if there is a beef between Harry Styles and the Hadid family, Harry is not taking it out on Zayn Malik — at least not by unfollowing him on Twitter.

All the way at the bottom of Harry Styles’ follows on Twitter — not far from his first follows of John Legend and Mandy Moore — Zayn Malik is still close to being one of the very first people that Harry Styles started following.

Of course, Harry Styles is likely more concerned about his upcoming projects with movies like Dunkirk, a possible Rolling Stones biopic, or his solo record deal that he still needs to make good on.

In the meantime, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, his fans have been raising a lot of money for his birthday to donate to charities such as Cancer Research U.K. Kids & Teens, R.N.L.I. – Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project.

Altogether, Harry Styles’ birthday charities raised $14,726.13 (£11,770.59) with the cancer charity going over their £1,500 ($1,876.80) goal with £1,558.61 ($1950.13). The Harry Styles birthday charity for the R.N.L.I. was $10,000 (£7,992.33) but earned $11,333 (£9,057.70).

Sadly, one charity did not reach their goal. Although Harry Styles fans behind the Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project sought to raise $2,300 (£1,838.24), they only reached $1,443 (£1,153.29).

[Feature Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]