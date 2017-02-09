‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Movie: The Cast, Soundtrack, And 3 More Things To Know

On February 10, Fifty Shades Darker arrives in U.S. theaters. If you are wondering what is in store for the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, you are in luck. Listed below are the top five things you need to know about the Fifty Shades Darker movie. From the cast to the soundtrack, all of the important details are here.

No. 1: The Fifty Shades franchise has a new director.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the first installment in the romantic franchise, did not return for the second film. Replacing her is director James Foley, whose previous work includes the 1986 film, At Close Range starring Sean Penn and Christopher Walken. He also directed the cult classic, Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).

His last film before taking on Fifty Shades Darker was the 2007 thriller Perfect Stranger, which starred Halle Berry and Bruce Willis. Foley will also direct the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, Fifty Shades Freed. Fifty Shades Freed is currently slated for a February 9, 2018, release.

No. 2: Fifty Shades Darker will feature new faces.

Joining the cast of the Fifty Shades franchise is Kim Basinger. She portrays Elena Lincoln, better known as “Mrs. Robinson.” Elena is the older woman who seduced Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) as a teenager, and turned him on to the BDSM lifestyle.

Also new to the cast is Eric Johnson, who plays the role of Jack Hyde, Anastasia Steele’s boss at the publishing company she works for. In the books, Jack vigorously pursues Ana, romantically. Even though Ana makes it clear his interest is not reciprocated.

Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin joins the cast in the role of Boyce Fox. As MTV News reported last February, Boyce is a character that was only mentioned in the books, and never formally introduced. In the Fifty Shades Darker movie, he will boast a significantly heightened profile.

Rounding out the fresh faces are Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars), and Bella Heathcote. Daugherty plays Luke Sawyer, the personal bodyguard Christian hires to protect Ana. Could Christian want Luke to protect Ana from the latter mentioned new face in the Fifty Shades cast, Leila Williams (played by Heathcote)? Stay tuned for more on Heathcote’s role, in just a moment.

No. 3: Prepare for Fifty Shades of thrills.

Fifty Shades of Grey was about how Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey met, and embarked on a quasi-relationship. At the end of the movie, Ana called off their arrangement, after an upsetting episode with Christian made Ana realize his desires were beyond the realm of what she was comfortable with.

In Fifty Shades Darker, Christian will try to win Ana back, while a certain ghost from his past comes back to haunt him and Ana. That ghost is the aforementioned Leila, one of Christian’s former submissives. When the next Fifty Shades kicks off, she is not taking Mr. Grey’s relationship with Ana well, at all, and begins stalking Ana.

No. 4: Once again, the Fifty Shades soundtrack is stacked with talent.

Legendary composer Danny Elfman, who produced the score for Fifty Shades of Grey, returns for Fifty Shades Darker. The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack features songs from some of music’s biggest names. Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s lead single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is just one of 19 songs from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the steamy music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” was recently released. The official video has already amassed over 47 million views on YouTube.

Among the many artists’ whose music is featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack are John Legend (“One Woman Man”), Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj (“Bom Bidi Bom”), Sia (“Helium”), and Corrine Bailey Rae’s cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be released on February 10.

No. 5: Fifty Shades Darker is the penultimate Fifty Shades.

Yes, Fifty Shades fans. Fifty Shades Darker is the second-to-last film in the franchise. Next up is Fifty Shades Freed, which is set to be released next year. There are three books in E.L. James’ Fifty Shades trilogy. Unlike other franchises that have split the final novel in half, (i.e. Twilight, and The Hunger Games), Fifty Shades will be sticking with one movie to tell its final chapter.

Fifty Shades Darker opens in U.S. theaters, February 10.

