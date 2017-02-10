Is Kylie Jenner In A Feud With Kylie Minogue And Kim Kardashian-West?

As Kylie Jenner tries to build on her brand, she could be in the fight for her life with Kylie Minogue and Kim Kardashian-West.

It’s the battle of the Kylies. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is facing off with U.S. reality star Kylie Minogue over trademark and branding. The two have been in a dispute over Jenner’s request to trademark her first name “Kylie” for the past few months, reports the Huffington Post.

Jenner’s lawyers originally filed her request with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2015, but as Kylie Minogue’s fans know, she’s not the only Kylie around. Minogue’s team then filed a notice of opposition in February 2016. The documents even described Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality” while Minogue is seen as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.'”

Last week, the Patent Office rejected Jenner’s application, reports the Daily Mail. However, it seems like the two Kylies have finally reached a deal, reports the Huffington Post. In a joint statement to the U.S. outlet, representatives of both Jenner, 19, and Minogue, 48, have stated that “Ms. Minogue and Ms. Jenner have resolved the matter extremely amicably.” Their representatives did not include the details of the settlement that has been reached.

According to a report via the BBC, this may mean that Jenner’s application will still proceed, but it indicates that the two sides have reached a settlement. The Huffington Post has reached out for both the singer’s and the reality star’s response, but neither has responded about this ongoing matter.

In July 2015, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Jenner’s request to claim her full name, “Kylie Jenner.” Jenner’s lawyers filed their appeal of the decision in late January. The starlet claims that both of the trademarks will help her business, which includes an ever-growing cosmetics empire and merchandise, and even cited in their response that it would include “entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity, actress and model.” Jenner already has her own eponymous app and website and shares several clothing lines and a mobile game with her sister Kendall.

Not only is Kylie Jenner supposedly in a battle with Kylie Minogue, but she could also be feuding with her own sister, Kim Kardashian-West. According to a new report via the Hollywood Gossip, Kim could be leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Kylie moves her way in. Kylie’s older sister wants to step further away from the spotlight following her robbery in October that has continued to leave the veteran reality star shaken up.

Kim has made slow steps back to social media, but she has been changing up her style and her image. If Kim decides to leave reality TV behind, that means Kylie could get her own spinoff. Insiders have said that the teen could get a spinoff series centered around her life and her brand.

“Cameras will follow Kylie around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at L.A. clubs,” an inside source said.

The insider claimed that Kylie wants to stay on reality TV and social media. She’s “determined to be even bigger than Kim,” which has already worked in her favor. Without a sex tape, Kylie already has over 85 million Instagram followers, along with a successful brand. Kim branched out after her sex tape surfaced online when she was 26 years old.

The same source revealed that Kris Jenner is on board with making Kylie Jenner the new star of the family.

“Ratings for KUWTK have dropped, so Kris is hoping Kylie’s show will make her millions.” the insider added.

Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian have all had their own spinoff E! series. A Kendall Jenner spinoff series is also in talks.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]