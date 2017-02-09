Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Spotted Together Again — At Church

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber back on?

Following an outing last month, the rumored couple has been photographed together yet again while attending a church service in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. As a report revealed on February 9, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were photographed outside of pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.’s church following rumors claiming Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, has moved on with someone new.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] looked glam for the occasion with full makeup and black heels but wrapped up in an oversize coat to conceal her outfit,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers, along with several photos of the alleged couple. Meanwhile, the outlet continued, “Justin arrived in a puffy bomber jacket and tan pants as he waited at a gate to be let in.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber first sparked rumors of a romance in October 2015, months after the reality star’s relationship with Disick came to an end.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in summer 2015 after 9 years of dating and three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber stepped out together last month in Los Angeles for a night out at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, after Kardashian attended the birthday party of actress Jessica Alba. According to a report at the time, however, things between the allegedly on-and-off pair were strictly friendly.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” a source told People Magazine at the time.

As the outlet explained, Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly hoping to reconcile with her former boyfriend prior to his recent stint in Miami, during which he has been photographed with numerous other women.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin,” the insider explained.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s outing seemed to be a random occurrence, but now, after their latest visit to church, it is hard to say what may be happening between them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have stayed silent in regard to their alleged romance for months, but in April of last year, a source told People Magazine that the rumored couple had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.”

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source shared. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

Prior to his rumored relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber was linked to a number of women, including Nicola Peltz, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie. However, despite the fact that their alleged romance has never been confirmed, Bieber always seems to make his way back to Kourtney Kardashian.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source explained. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Kourtney Kardashian has remained tight-lipped about her personal life in recent weeks as her family prepares for the upcoming debut of their reality series next month.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her former boyfriend Scott Disick, tune into the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the series premieres this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]