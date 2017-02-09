Danielle Stislicki Update: New Photos Released on Web of Missing Michigan Woman

More than two months have passed since missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki mysteriously vanished. To ensure her story is not forgotten and remains ever present in the news and the minds of the public, three photo collages have been posted on social media with some new images of Danielle to ensure if someone sees her she will be recognized.

The photos posted on the Facebook page “Find Danielle Stislciki” feature her in playful moods, with sunglasses, donning different hairstyles and hair colors, and out with friends, in order to demonstrate how her look can vary. The post reads as follows.

“Here is another photo collage of the Many Faces of Danielle. Please study it, share it, print it, and talk about it. We will not stop. We just won’t. Until we find her. No matter how long it takes. #finddani.”

The “Find Danielle Stislicki” Facebook page has been an active part of the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance almost from the day she vanished. It has aided in the search for her by posting numerous photos of her, missing person posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing Michigan woman. It has gathered a huge following and its sole purpose is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case in order to find her and bring her home.

Not much information has been released by police in Danielle’s case, but the Farmington Hills Police Department has publicly stated that evidence is currently being processed by the state’s crime lab.

Prior to that announcement, Fox News reported that DNA tests were being run on a mattress taken several weeks ago from the home of a security guard that once worked in the same building as Danielle. Fox News also learned that three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested. The news media outlet further reported that police believe Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife where she worked with her mother.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,725, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,725.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]