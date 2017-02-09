Amal Clooney IVF Rumors Circulate As News Breaks She’s Pregnant With Twins

Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins! George Clooney and his wife are set to become first-time parents in 2017, reportedly expecting a boy and girl later this year. According to TMZ, Julie Chen from The Talk confirmed the news weeks after Amal was spotted sporting what appeared to be a very clear baby bump on two different occasions.

Sources say that Amal Clooney was looking a bit more round in the mid-section when she attended a Netflix screening in London last month and again earlier this month while she was out and about in Barcelona.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors about Amal Clooney being pregnant have been swirling for years. Ever since the couple tied the knot in 2014, many have been wondering if they would start a family together. Although George was known as an “eternal bachelor” for many, many years, he has admitted that Amal changed him. For a man who never wanted to get married or to become a father, George has certainly outdone himself. It’s clear to see that falling in love with Amal really did change him.

“[George has] gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad. He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names. They can’t believe in just a few months, they’re going to have two babies. They’re having so much fun looking at all the latest baby gadgets and getting everything ready for the twins. They’re going to be such amazing parents,” a source recently told InTouch Weekly.

News that Amal Clooney was pregnant with twins surfaced about two weeks ago thanks to a report from InTouch Weekly. Sources told the outlet that the 38-year-old underwent IVF treatments to conceive.

“They had been trying for a baby all summer, and it just wasn’t happening, so they sought the help of a fertility doctor and started in vitro fertilization. George has never had trouble doing anything is his life. Plus, Amal is afraid of needles, so her biggest fear was getting the hormone injections,” shared a source.

Once the couple learned that Amal was pregnant, they both got so excited. Sources say that the couple has been overjoyed with their baby news and that they are both so thrilled to be having both a boy and a girl.

“When George and Amal found out it was twins, they were surprised but also a little scared because they both had said one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot,” shared a source.

It is unclear where George and Amal Clooney will spend the majority of their time while waiting for their babes to arrive. However, Amal has been in Europe for the past month, and it sounds like she is feeling great, given the fact that she has been out and attending events regularly.

News that Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins comes just one week after it was reported that Beyonce is pregnant — also with twins! Needless to say, there are going to be quite a few celebrity babies joining the world this year!

No word yet on Amal Clooney’s due date. She and George Clooney have yet to release a statement confirming the exciting news and given their level of privacy, they may choose not to do so.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]