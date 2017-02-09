Ashley Graham Poses For ‘Vogue’ Cover Amid Photoshop Controversy

Plus-size model Ashley Graham appeared on her first Vogue cover alongside Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, but that’s not what has her fans talking.

Graham is just one of seven models who grace the March cover of Vogue that has some crying foul. Ashley is the only plus-size woman of the seven, and the only one to pose with her arm covering her thighs. Of course, this was one of the first things readers noticed about the newly released cover.

However, it’s not the only thing that stuck out to viewers as they suggest Gigi Hadid’s arm has been Photoshopped and lengthened to cover Ashley’s stomach. While Hadid’s left arm does look a bit elongated, it could also be attributed to the fact she’s 5’10” and has longer arms than the average woman.

Dream. Come. True! THANK YOU @voguemagazine for having me on your cover!! ???? @inezandvinoodh #diversity #inclusion #thenewnorm #fearlesswomen #vogue125 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

People reported on the controversy as Graham spoke out against the Photoshop allegations. The 28-year-old stated there was no attempt by Vogue to cover her up as she chose to pose with her arm in front of her.

The site quoted Ashley’s fans asking why she had to pose differently than the other models as she replied in the comments on her Instagram post.

“I still don’t get why they made you cover your leg!! And you are the only one posing like that.”

“I chose to pose like that..no one told me to do anything.”

While Ashley shot down the allegations the magazine had her pose differently, suggestions of Photoshop quickly sprang up instead.

“You look amazing but I am still disappointed in Vogue … Gigi’s hand does not look normal to me … think they may have photoshopped you … god knows why!”

Even Maxim picked up on Graham’s controversy with Vogue as her fans continued to raise alarm over the disparity in the models’ poses.

“…it hasn’t taken the internet long to notice that, as Ashley Graham poses amid a stunning lineup of powerhouse models, something isn’t quite right.”

The site also states Vogue is celebrating 125 years since its start with the upcoming March issue and has the phrase “Women Rule! Fashion’s fearless females” on the cover that features Graham and Hadid along with Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti.

However, Maxim goes on to state the excitement is short-lived once fans noticed Ashley’s position.

“…all have their arms clasped around each other’s waists. Ashley’s, however, is the only one of the seven whose hand rests on her thigh.To put it lightly, the pose is suspicious, as the voluptuous Maxim cover model is clearly larger than the rest of the women.”

And to reiterate what readers and fans alike are stating, the site brings up the issue of the only plus-size model of the group seemingly posing in a way that helps hide her body.

“If they were serious about conveying a message of female empowerment, maybe they shouldn’t have had the only plus-sized model of the bunch cover up a third of her thigh.”

Maxim agrees with fans calling out Vogue for having Ashley pose (or allowing her to pose) with her hand covering her thigh as the site quotes an Instagram user’s comment.

“‘the only one with her hand on her leg is the plus size so her thigh looks skinny. Wtf.’ Our thoughts exactly. And we’re not alone…”

@voguemagazine A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

Graham also shared another look at the Vogue photoshoot, and it’s once again noticeable that she stands apart from the other models. This time, it’s because she’s wearing all black bottoms while the other girls wear bright, colorful ones. But it seems her fans are simply excited to see her posing with the other girls this time as they leave uplifting comments on the post.

“You are the most beautiful outside and inside.”

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]